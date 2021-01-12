What Is a .STORE Domain? A Complete Guide to Branding an Online Store Perfectly

2020 was the year of the great consumer shift. We witnessed a flurry of new habits, perspectives, and customer needs.

According to McKinsey, the number of digital interactions between brands and consumers tripled in 2020. Some 65% of a brand’s interactions with its customers now occur digitally.

Most industries also saw between a 15 and 30% increase in online sales – and that increase is here to stay.

If you’re shifting toward ecommerce and building your online store, you’re in good company.

You may have noticed, especially if you’ve been having trouble finding the perfect domain name.

What if we told you there’s an easier way than spending hours trying different combinations of words in that domain registration box?

Online stores have their own domain extension. It’s called .STORE.

Here’s what a .STORE domain is, why it’s a solid choice from both SEO and branding perspectives, and how to choose the perfect one.

What Is a .STORE Domain? Domain Extensions Explained

A domain name is your online store’s Internet address. Think of it like digital real estate. And just like your physical storefront creates first impressions that may influence who shops with you, your domain name may attract traffic – or drive it away.

For example, have you ever shied away from a website because its domain name was full of numbers and dashes (for example, www.the-newsneakerz-store.com)?

That was the result of a brand’s attempt to cleverly squeeze itself into a crowded space. It didn’t work. It might have been a perfectly legitimate online business… but it didn’t look like it to their web-savvy customer.

It’s a common problem. The .com and .net domain extensions were launched in 1985, well before anyone knew the internet would attain the level of prominence in our lives that it has today.

Since then, finding short, meaningful, and relevant domain names under these extensions has gotten harder. And harder.

It eventually led to an explosion of creative domain names from legitimate businesses vying for top spots in Google that were indistinguishable from spam sites.

That was a problem.

The Rise of New Domain Extensions

Beginning in 2013, ICANN (the organization that oversees domain extension creation) attempted to address this problem by drafting guidelines for the creation of new domain extensions. It became possible to have not just a .com or .net extension, but a .tech, .site, .online, or anything else.

Today, just over 1,500 domain extensions exist. (You can view the whole list here.) You can now register a domain name related to geographic areas, industries, interests, and specific services. This makes the internet much more organized, helping both people and search engines understand exactly what a site is about.

Industry-specific domain names have important implications, especially for brands with online stores.

For example, ecommerce jumped by 68% in 2020. Brands without an online store scrambled to carve out a presence for themselves online.

The process of choosing domain names is often associated with a lack of availability of good domain names – leading to compromises and frustration.

But thanks to ICANN’s efforts, brands need not compromise on their domain name anymore. They have an alternative.

The .STORE domain was launched in 2016. It has since become the preferred choice for more than 475,000 successful businesses.

Best of all? Ecommerce newcomers can still get in on the short, snappy, attractive titles – and still, rank in Google search.

A domain extension that reflects your exact industry or service is better than a string of characters with a .com attached to it. That’s because Store and St0re might be the same to a human reader, but they aren’t to Google.

Why a .STORE Domain Is Good for SEO

Remember back in the day when you learned about which domain extensions were “more credible” than others? Those days are gone. Google has stated on the record that they treat all domain extensions the same. You won’t get penalized if you don’t have a .com at the end of your domain name.