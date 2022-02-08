How To Improve SEO Results With AI-Based Search Engine Modeling

Is your search engine marketing strategy based on industry-wide best practices?

Confused because you’re not getting the results you want?

Not seeing results quickly enough?

You may need personalized SEO recommendations that just aren’t applicable to everyone.

AI-based search engine modeling can improve your SEO results with personalized solutions.

Without adding more work to your day, AI-based search engine modeling can:

Predict and test SEO algorithm changes before they hit SERPs.

Help get you to the top of the results for your target keywords faster.

Lead your organization to a better, personalized, and precise SEO strategy.

Don’t: Rely Only On Best Practices

Search engines are constantly evolving.

Best practices are constantly changing.

Ranking systems and algorithms continue to grow more intelligent.

These algorithm upgrades allow search engines to detect and remove pages with issues and poor user experience from search engine results pages (SERPs).

At the same time, they exchange those removed pages with new pages that match the true intent of the users’ searches.

What you learned yesterday could be old news by the time you update and implement your strategy.

Don’t: Rely Only On Past Data & Experience

“Any SEO tool will spit out 10s or 100s of ‘recommendations,’ most of those are going to be irrelevant to your site’s visibility in search,” John Mueller writes in a Reddit discussion about Core Web Vitals.

He believes that it takes experience to determine which recommendations to take action upon to produce the most valuable results.

Also, Google doesn’t go into detail about the specific ranking factors that shape SERPs; they just offer a basic guide on how their search engine algorithms work.

This is where large amounts of past experience in SEO come in.

Past experience with SEO can help you recognize trends and hope you hit the nail on the head.

But, this can take a lot of time.

The real question – how long will your search rankings suffer as you gain experience with your industry-specific keywords, chosen search engine, and geographic location?

How much time will you spend working on SEO tasks that ultimately won’t affect your visibility in search?

Instead of looking to the past and waiting until your team is up to speed, look to the future with AI-based search engine modeling.

Do: Leverage The Benefits Of AI-Based Search Engine Modeling

So, if you can’t rely on search engines to tell you which factors are most important for rankings, and the feedback loop on real-world results is too slow, what can you use to make impacts sooner?

Search engine modeling.

Search engine modeling creates a space to run experiments based on data-driven, experience-backed theories, so you don’t have to.

You save bandwidth and increase the ability to implement tested results.

Market Brew’s search engine modeling uses artificial intelligence to create customized models for your target search engine and keywords.

How Does Search Engine Modeling Work?

Search engine modeling works by reversing the process used by search engines.

It can create simulated SERPs for your target keywords based on the trends and algorithm of any given day.

Market Brew analyzes the SERPs against the content placed at the top of SERPs for a particular keyword search to determine which ranking factors shape the results.

Search engine models are trained by current SERPs – allowing them to learn the ranking factors that shape the results today.

The outcome?

The ability to focus on a precise SEO plan that will lead to faster, more measurable results in search rankings.

Know Exactly Which Ranking Factors Affect Your Target Keywords

First, use AI-based search engine modeling to find out the current ranking factors.

Using search engine modeling, you can determine what on-site and off-site ranking factors have helped your competitors rank at the top for your target keywords.

With this information, you can find out exactly how far behind you are from competitors and what it will take to outrank them.

By prioritizing which tasks will help improve your SERP position the fastest, Market Brew helps teams close the gap, work on what matters, and avoid what doesn’t.

Know Which Tasks To Prioritize

Once you know which ranking factors will have a direct impact on increasing your visibility in search engine results, you will know which tasks to prioritize.