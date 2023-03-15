Google Analytics 4: A Step-By-Step Guide To Offline Conversion Tracking

Are you ready to start tracking your offline conversions for a more comprehensive look at your marketing campaign results?

Can you get ahead of your competition by using in-person Google Analytics 4 conversion insights to improve your digital marketing campaigns?

How do you make sure your online marketing is contributing to in-person sales?

Measuring your online marketing campaign performance can be pretty straightforward – especially with Google Analytics 4 and other advanced tracking tools at your fingertips.

But what happens when a customer follows an online lead but doesn’t actually complete the transaction until they’re offline?

Sales that take place in real life are more difficult to track without an effective offline conversion tracking process.

If you or your clients have brick-and-mortar stores and locations, offline conversion tracking software is essential for successful marketing campaigns.

Offline conversion tracking allows you to thoroughly monitor how consumers are moving through your sales funnel, giving you the power to adjust and improve your customer experience.

Let’s learn how your agency can combine Google Analytics 4 (GA4) with Call Tracking by CallRail to uncover hidden call data and maximize ROI.

In This Step-By-Step Guide

The most common form of offline conversions is phone calls, so let’s learn innovative ways to get the most information from your calls.

Why Should You Track Offline, Phone Call Conversions In Google Analytics 4?

Phone calls are often the primary source of business inquiries in the service industry, and you need to be able to know exactly where your leads are coming from, especially when phone calls are a part of the journey.

The stronger your understanding of your lead’s journey, the better you can make your future marketing campaigns.

You Can Get Lead Generation Insights By Tracking Phone Calls

With advanced call tracking, you can gain Google Analytics 4 call insights such as:

How long did a lead speak to a rep?

Was the call answered or not?

Did the rep mark the lead as qualified?

Was the lead tagged as interested in a particular product or service line?

From there, you can: