If there’s one statement that rings true for marketers, it’s that “change is the only constant.”

The marketing landscape can be unpredictable, particularly with the challenges and uncertainty of the past few years.

According to CallRail’s agency growth surveys, 94% of small businesses were seeking help from a marketing agency after the 2020 shutdowns. And this year’s report reveals that 95% of U.S. marketing professionals met their revenue goals last year.

So, what’s next for small business marketers looking to get ahead in 2023?

Are you equipped with the necessary tools, skills, and knowledge to succeed in this ever-evolving landscape?

How should your agency adapt its strategy to accommodate frequent market shifts and prepare for the future?

With agency professionals predicting even more changes for the upcoming year, now’s the perfect time to get on the right track.

In CallRail’s latest report, 2023 Agency Predictions: Marketing is becoming more complex – and agencies must adapt, you’ll find all the insights you need to give your marketing strategy the boost it needs.

1. Outperform Your Competition With Must-Have Automated Marketing Tools

If you’re looking to set your agency apart from the competition, you’ll want to find ways to make your workflow more efficient – and in this case, automation is a must.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a major player in small business marketing next year, with many top agencies already starting to embrace the technology.

AI is a term that’s commonly tossed around, but what exactly does it mean?

Artificial Intelligence is basically an umbrella term that describes a set of unique but related technologies that can simulate human capabilities.

CallRail’s Conversation Intelligence is an essential marketing tool that uses AI to automatically analyze calls and provide insights into the words and ideas your customers are using. Agencies can then utilize this information to adjust their keyword and marketing strategies.

Andrew R. Mimault, Founder of Mantic Media Group, shared the following about how automated tools have impacted his business:

“Using call transcription, we’re able to listen to the calls, find the specific keywords that people are using and even the vocabulary that we might not have thought to build out – and then add them to our search programs.”

Read the full report for more details on how this technology could work for your agency.

2. The Evolution Of SEO: How To Adjust Your Digital Marketing Strategy

There was a time when SEO seemed to be all about optimizing your site to rank on Google, and that was pretty much the end of it.

Although search engine optimization (SEO) is still a huge factor in digital marketing strategy, its nature of it has certainly changed.

Today, digital marketers are branching out to include a variety of alternative search engines in their SEO strategy, including Bing. Not to mention, it’s also becoming more common to optimize content specifically for social media platforms.

These changes present a range of new opportunities for marketers of small and mid-sized businesses.

As SEO continues to evolve, you should try implementing the following to create a successful strategy:

Testing new search terms.

Optimizing for different search engines.

Creating different kinds of content for different channels.

Assessing your results to see which practices work best.

Start expanding your digital marketing campaigns today with these SEO insights.

3. How Thought Leadership Can Take Your Agency To The Next Level

Every brand wants to be a thought leader. When you’re the one who others within your industry look to for insights, you know you’re doing something right!