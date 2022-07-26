Load up your saddest playlist, because we’re talking about clients leaving you.

Clients will move on. It’s an inevitable part of doing business.

But, if you can analyze why they leave and catch the signs early, you can reduce your agency’s churn.

It’s about four times more expensive to onboard a new client than it is to retain an existing one.

And many agencies face a churn rate of upwards of 40%.

In uncertain economic times, churn hurts a lot more. Acquiring new customers can be even harder. It’s also harder to convince your current clients to stay with you while they’re tightening their belts.

You need to head off issues that could sour the relationship early.

Sometimes, you can get in front of a client that’s thinking about leaving and prevent it. And if you can’t, it’s important to analyze why they left and improve your processes for next time.

In many cases, improving your relationship with data – what you track, and how you communicate it – is key to starting new relationships off right and maintaining existing ones.

You can learn more about data-driven client retention strategies from CallRail’s ebook, “The Agency Marketer’s Guide To Client Retention.”

Sign 1: Your Client Is Ghosting You

It can be baffling when clients stop communicating with your teams.

In your case, they may pay their bills, but they won’t respond to emails or return phone calls. If they do, it’s days before you hear back.

This is generally less of a problem with smaller businesses where you’re communicating directly with the owners.

But when a client is large enough that different teams are handling invoices and communicating with vendors, things can go off the rails.

Generally, ghosting happens for one of two reasons:

Something has happened internally with the client, and the ball got dropped.

(For example: There was a change in employee responsibilities or your point of contact left the company, and no one performed a hand-off.) The client has a problem with you, and they feel it’s easier to ignore it than to address it.

(For example: Your current communication methods don’t fit their workflow, or they have a problem and would rather leave than try to address it.)

These are both concerning situations that can end with the client leaving.

But, there are things you can do to circumvent it.

What To Do: Find Out What Isn’t Working & Update Your Client Communication Process

It’s tempting to take the “no news is good news” approach, and there are certainly some clients who do work that way.

But you shouldn’t assume all is well, especially if the communication stops suddenly.

Sometimes, these issues are easy to solve. Your client might simply need to reassign the relationship with you to someone on their team with more bandwidth. Or your contact might have such a full inbox that your emails are getting lost.

But if they’ve been avoiding talking to you out of confusion or frustration, you might have bigger problems to solve.

Step 1: Re-Initiate The Line Of Communication

Go up the ladder until you get someone to talk to you. Find out what the problem is, and record it. You should make sure to record any communication breakdowns and their causes – this will help you refine your process!

Step 2: Suggest Another Kickoff & Create A New Communication Cadence

In this step, all the stakeholders in your client’s company can get reacquainted with the process and tell you their communication preferences.

If communication has been on an as-needed basis, offer to set up a regular call so that communication happens on a set schedule.

If multiple people from your agency get in touch for different reasons, consider having all communication go through a single point of contact. This way, your client recognizes the communications as important and timely.

Prepare to address any confusions or misgivings the client may have. You may need to reaffirm what the goals are for their campaign and realign expectations by going over a Service Level Agreement (SLA).

If they have problems with your relationship or service, remember that a good relationship with your client starts at the beginning. You might need a complete reset.

As you read on, you’ll discover some of the ways you can use data in your marketing. You’ll also learn how your communications set your clients up for success and maintain long-term business relationships.

Learn more about how to address communication breakdowns with CallRail’s guide to client retention for agencies.

Sign 2: Your Client Says They Aren’t Sure Where The Relationship Is Going

When clients approach you with questions, that’s a great thing – to a point.

You want your clients to be engaged enough to ask about the process and results. But if they continue to ask questions about their results, and what the next steps are, month after month, there’s a communication problem.

Do they understand the goals of the campaign?

Can they see the steps that you’re taking to achieve those goals?

Can they see how your work returns on their investment, addresses their pain points, and wins them more business?

Have you created long- and short-term plans for scaling the results, and do you communicate how and when each milestone is complete?

If your clients can’t see the steps to achieving their end results, or are confused about the direction of the campaign, they’re more likely to leave prematurely.

What To Do: Clarify Client Business Goals & Use Trackable Data

Step 1: Create A Plan With Each Client

Make sure that all parties understand:

The overall plan, with trackable key performance indicators (KPIs).

Tangible action items and goals that contribute to the success of the campaign.

The lines of communication for delivering reports and asking questions.

How the results within each report contribute to their overall goals.

Step 2: Upgrade & Refine Your Reports

When you report to clients, make sure to contextualize your data.

Be sure to preemptively answer the following questions in your reporting: