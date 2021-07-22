5 Ways to Take Your Small Business Marketing to the Next Level

Here are five reasons a small business owner should consider partnering with a marketing agency:

1. Free Up Valuable Time & Resources for the Business

The CallRail survey revealed that the two greatest roadblocks for business owners to create a marketing plan were time and budget:

44% of respondents said they were too pressed for time, overwhelmed with running the business, and had no budget to hire anyone.

74% said they would rather spend their time on primary business responsibilities than on marketing.

Many entrepreneurs operate with a DIY mindset and try to juggle too many tasks on their own.

A marketing agency brings more experience to the table while also freeing up an owner’s invaluable time for other important tasks that may have fallen by the wayside.

2. Monitor Trends & Make Experience-Based Recommendations

COVID-19 took the market by storm. Most businesses didn’t know what to expect, and then they found themselves floundering to navigate the new market.

While a professional marketing agency would still face those same challenges, they have the added benefit of years, even decades of marketing experience to help them make strategic decisions.

81% of small business owners said that having a marketing strategy was critical to the success of their business during the COVID-19 pandemic. A strategy grounded in long-term experience can mean the difference between survival and demise.

If businesses aren’t focusing on smart marketing, they’re missing out on revenue.

3. Reduce Extra Payroll Costs While Gaining More Resources

67% of survey respondents said they wish they’d hired a marketing agency rather than hiring internally.

A common misconception is that hiring in-house is cheaper and solves an immediate need. But that isn’t usually factoring in the added costs for recruiting, onboarding, training, and then retaining the employee with extra expenses such as health insurance, retirement plan matches, vacation and sick days, payroll taxes, life insurance, disability coverage, tuition reimbursement, and more.

When it’s all said and done, hiring a new employee usually totals 1.25 to 1.4 times the base salary range, plus the time invested in training the new person and familiarizing them with the business.

And if the employee ends up leaving? There goes a huge investment.

Even if an outside marketing agency seems more expensive based on their hourly rate, it’s often a more cost-effective solution than hiring in-house, not to mention the added benefits of having an expert team on call with many additional resources and manpower available.

4. Modernize the Marketing Strategy

We live in a fast-paced market. New apps, trends, SEO updates, and best practices are constantly coming and going.

Are small business owners able to stay on top of it all and maintain efficient conversion rates?

A modern marketing strategy utilizes inbound marketing techniques, such as high-performing web content, in addition to the more traditional outbound marketing methods, such as commercials and PPC ads.

Today’s marketing strategies cover a broad range from keyword research, to graphic design, to omnichannel campaigns, to social media, to call volume, to email, and everything in between, all leading up to data measurement and analysis.

To be successful, the person in charge of the marketing efforts needs to be up to date with the most recent marketing techniques. What worked last year or even last month might not be effective today.

5. See Long-Term Results

71% of CallRail’s survey respondents felt that their business was currently positioned for long-term growth and success. But 25% did not feel fully confident about the future of their business. And 4% admitted that if their business continued on its current trajectory, it would eventually fail.

Building and maintaining a business requires a long-game strategy in addition to the flexibility needed to overcome short-term problems.

Marketing agencies bring the outside, objective expertise needed into a business strategy. They look at the big picture and study the market niche to see what competitors are doing and what direction the industry is trending in order to make informed decisions.

They also provide vital analytical data so small businesses can better understand and target their audience, see which marketing campaigns resonated, and strategize future campaigns based on past performances.

The Right Tools & Resources: Small Business Marketing with CallRail

As small businesses move forward into the recovering post-pandemic marketing landscape, many business owners are taking a closer look at their marketing strategies. 94% said they were highly or somewhat likely to hire a marketing agency or professional in the future.

In order for those partnerships to be successful, it’s important for agencies to understand what their clients need.

The greatest areas for improvement that small business owners identified after having a negative experience with a marketing agency include:

Helping to improve customer service: 55%

Vetting and recommending new technology to help the business grow: 51%

Improving workflows between marketing and sales teams: 43%

Helping to refine value proposition: 40%

Enabling the business to better track leads: 38%

Going above and beyond the scope of work to help a business better understand its customers: 29%

Enabling the business to better manage leads: 29%

Offering business improvement services, such as sales training or brand coaching, as add-ons: 25%

Enabling the business to better communicate with leads: 9%

Agencies that are able to successfully identify and repair these pain points for their customers are well-positioned to become a critical asset that can help their small business partners with short-term survival in addition to long-term growth and success.

Most small business owners (96%) are willing to pay more for additional services.

Analytics play a critical role in successful partnerships between a business and marketing agency. Not only does the data drive personalized marketing strategies, but it’s also vital to show a client exactly how much ROI they’re gaining from the relationship.

While the future is still uncertain for many business owners, having the right tools, resources, and partners by your side drastically increases your chance for success.

Adding CallRail’s smart tools in addition to a marketing agency’s expertise is a powerful combination that will give small businesses priceless insights into marketing campaigns so they can make sure every dollar is being spent wisely.

But before you invest even a penny, give CallRail a try for free.

We’re all facing the “new normal” together. It’s a brand-new era and marketing frontier for businesses large and small.

Are you interested in the future of small business marketing in the pandemic’s wake? Read the full CallRail report to learn how other business owners have adapted and strategized