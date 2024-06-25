Data-Driven Content Strategy: Boost Google Rankings With Real Audience Insights

The key to creating successful, high-ranking content is understanding your audience and knowing what resonates with them.

Sure, that may seem obvious – but it certainly isn’t simple, especially in today’s rapidly evolving search landscape.

With Google’s frequent algorithm updates and the impending end of third-party cookies, marketers are under immense pressure to adapt their strategies.

Not to mention Google’s March 2024 core update, which aims to reduce AI-generated spam and unhelpful content in search results by 40%, thus impacting visibility for many sites.

So what does it take to stay ahead in search engine rankings amidst these changes?

Well, Google is making sure to put users first – and so should you.

But how do you create high-quality, relevant content that truly serves the user’s intent, without relying heavily on third-party data?

Luckily, there are other methods of audience data collection you can take advantage of, plus Google-friendly ways to implement AI into your strategy – we’ll cover them here.

Building Your Content Marketing Strategy Around First- & Zero-Party Data

Google’s latest updates mean that third-party content produced primarily for ranking purposes and without close oversight of a website owner will now be considered spam.

So if you don’t want to join the hundreds of websites that have been deindexed by Google recently, it’s crucial that you learn how to leverage first- and zero-party data to create your content.

But first, it’s important to understand the different types of data. Here’s a quick overview:

Zero-party data: Information customers share with companies.

Information customers share with companies. First-party data: Information companies collect about their customers.

Information companies collect about their customers. Second-party data: Customer information companies sell to each other.

Customer information companies sell to each other. Third-party data: Data collected by organizations that do not directly interact with customers or business data consumers.

Switching to a marketing strategy built around first- and zero-party data means changing the way you collect, analyze, and derive insights from data.

But if you’re like most companies, you’re probably already engaging with your customers in ways that generate lots of first- and zero-party data – you just may not be capitalizing on it yet.

Let’s explore three common ways you can start using real audience insights to improve your content, boost your rankings, and drive sustainable growth.

1. Phone Call Data Tracking

So you’re trying to get your content search engine ready, but there are some gaps in your data collection strategy.

With Google prioritizing helpful content in search results, the more insights you have into what your customers are looking for, the better.

As a small business, if you’re not yet tracking your phone call data, you’re leaving a lot of valuable information on the table that could transform your strategy.

It’s one thing to generate leads, but being able to properly attribute those leads to a specific aspect of your campaign is crucial to understanding audience behavior.

It’s like the classic, “how’d you find out about our business?” prompt – except you won’t have to ask. You’ll already know.

How Call Tracking Works

Most callers come across your business several times before actually picking up the phone.

Call Tracking helps you understand exactly what makes your phones ring and illuminates every touchpoint so you get a full picture of your marketing funnel.

With this advanced software, you can easily pinpoint which ads or search terms lead your customers to call – which provides valuable insight into what your customers are really interested in.