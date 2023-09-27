AI-Powered Conversations: How To Automatically Boost Your User Experience With Phone Calls

In an era dominated by text messages, live chats, and virtual interactions, the traditional phone call may seem like it’s fading into oblivion.

But despite that, phone conversations are still going strong, and they’ve evolved into a gold mine of valuable insights with the help of AI.

According to CallRail’s analysis of over 100 million phone calls, the average business’s call volume is growing by up to 3% quarterly.

Phone conversations are holding their ground as a primary channel of communication between businesses and their clientele.

Consumers are still drawn to the efficacy of phone conversations, particularly for high-stakes transactions.

Two-thirds of consumers prefer calling businesses over alternative modes of contact.

How AI Is Bringing The Phone Call Back Into Marketing

In the past, you’d only be able to get quantitative data from calls, like time and duration.

Now, phone conversations can be analyzed by AI to:

Uncover keywords.

Discover sentiment.

Locate trends.

So, what are some ways you can benefit from this new era of phone conversations?

How can you use AI to your advantage and get the most out of your clients’ calls?

Let’s explore how the power of Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing the phone call as we know it and creating exciting new opportunities for marketing agencies and their clients.

Tip 1: Use AI To Conduct Market Research & Understand Sentiment

AI-analyzed phone conversations can offer untapped insights into your clients’ needs and intent.

Calls are incredibly rich in user data and serve as the ultimate touchpoint for:

Conducting market research.

Understanding customers’ experience.

Discovering buyer sentiment.

By taking the opportunity to listen and learn from these conversations, you’re unlocking profound insights that can help drive effective marketing strategies and successful campaigns.

Not only are callers more likely to explain their needs in detail, but they’re also happy to answer questions about why they’re seeking a particular product, service, or solution.

Ask yourself: