5 Powerful Ways Marketers Are Using AI To Boost SEO & Content Marketing [+Tools]

AI-empowered technology is rapidly transforming the digital landscape as we know it.
With more and more businesses seeking innovative ways to boost efficiency and maximize their marketing potential, AI is quickly becoming one of the most sought-out solutions.
Today, AI is a crucial component in the way marketers engage and form relationships with their audiences – and if you want to remain competitive in your industry, you must find new ways to incorporate it into your strategy.
So, how can you use some of the most recent AI advancements – particularly in automation and data collection – to your benefit?
How can you start taking advantage of the new opportunities this technology presents?
Learn how in CallRail’s newest ebook, Unlock Your Marketing Potential.
In the meantime, let’s examine the many ways you can use AI to automate insights into your customers and start making the most of your marketing efforts.
We’ll cover five strong use cases for Artificial Intelligence in marketing, including:
- Competitive research.
- Search and SEO discoverability.
- Content generation.
- Campaign optimization.
- Marketing automation.
To help pull the pieces together, we’ll also show you how to use powerful AI trained on over 650,000 hours of voice data, Conversation Intelligence (CI), to help you turn customer calls into your competitive advantage.
Tip 1: Use AI To Speed Up Your Entire Research Process
Market research is the first step in creating a high-impact marketing strategy.
By knowing exactly what your target audience needs, you can almost guarantee that your marketing campaign will hit its KPIs and success metrics.
Your goal here is to speed up the part of your strategy that takes the longest.
Use AI to study your target audience to help you and your team quickly:
- Use your customer’s voice to help them relate to your content.
- Create high-intent content that fits into the hub & spoke content marketing model.
- Re-optimize your outdated and underperforming content.
- Help determine high-impact topic clusters for improved SEO.
- Stay on top of industry trends to always know what your audience is interested in.
- Uncover and monitor competitors’ offerings.
- Discover and control your reputation and service narrative.
By studying your target audience, you can understand exactly what you need to say to convert a lead into a sale.
Your competition, like most companies, is likely spending up to seven weeks uncovering the key information that generates the most revenue.
Your Advantage: Use AI to automatically conduct initial and ongoing research to constantly uncover and understand every emerging trend before your competitors do.
How To Use AI To Uncover Key Marketing Campaign Needs
Don’t: Spend hours manually researching questions on Google’s “People Also Asked” or pouring over transcripts to uncover your target audience’s and customers’ pain points.
- Do: Use AI to detect and report your actual audience’s highest needs directly from their interactions with your company.
Don’t: Spend weeks creating surveys, questionnaires, focus groups, and in-depth interviews.
- Do: Use AI to automatically parse customer service calls and automatically report trending needs that help you inform your marketing strategy and user experience.
Luckily, CI makes this easy.
Tip 2: Use Brand New Sources Of Data To Maximize Search & SEO Discoverability
AI can help you obtain the data you need to create content that resonates strongly with your audience.
The right targeted keywords can make all the difference in your strategy and greatly impact your brand’s search visibility.
The key is to make sure your website language is as close to what your customers are actually saying as possible.
When you compare what customers say they want to what your business offers – you might find a mismatch between the words you use to market your business versus the terms your customers use.
AI tools, such as Conversation Intelligence, can help you:
- Accurately discover useable, hyper-relevant key terms and phrases from conversations.
- Quickly summarize call details to be more proactive in addressing issues before they become major problems.
- Save valuable time compared to manual call listening.
How AI Can Enhance Your Keyword Targeting Strategy
With the insights you discover with AI, you can automatically:
- Identify your customers’ most commonly-spoken words and phrases at a glance.
- Map their keyword frequency to spot emerging keyword trends.
- Apply the insights from your findings to refine your SEO and keyword bidding strategies and respond to customer sentiment appropriately.
For example, a personal injury law firm might receive multiple calls about “scooter accidents,” but they may not have been aware previously that this was even an area of opportunity.
Based on the strong upward trend in this CI-spotted keyword, however, the firm could open an entirely new line of business for scooter accidents.
Find out other ways AI can help you target the most effective words and phrases to meet your customers where they are in their journey – download CallRail’s ebook.
Tip 3: Apply AI Insights To Accelerate Your Content Generation
While it’s not wise to rely on AI writing tools completely, they can certainly help to speed up your content generation process.
If you want to improve the quality and relevance of your content, Conversation Intelligence can fill in the gaps a typical AI generator leaves behind.
How To Tailor Content To Your Audience’s Specific Needs
Use CI to gain valuable insight into what your customers really want, and apply that data to your content strategy, using the following steps:
- Discover popular terms and phrases your customers are using on calls.
- Ask an AI content generation tool, like ChatGPT, to create content topics or even a rough draft based on those insights.
- Remember to edit and put your own unique spin on the AI content before you press publish.
Whether you’re writing a blog post, landing page, email, or promotional blurb, CI can help remove some of the guesswork and streamline your process.
Conversation Intelligence uses powerful AI technology to transcribe and analyze your customer calls with near human-level accuracy.
Start creating better quality content that meets your audience’s needs more efficiently. Download your copy of CallRail’s AI ebook.
Tip 4: Use AI To Elevate Your Campaign Optimization Strategy
The most important thing you can do is automatically qualify leads and turn them into conversions with a direct integration with Google Ads.
If you connect your AI tool directly to Google Ads, Google Ads understands not only which keywords and ad creatives drive calls, but also which of those calls turns into a hot lead or paying customer.
This way, Google Ads can bid smarter on the keywords or creatives that truly drive revenue, not just calls or clicks.
By identifying the sources of your best leads, you can allocate your advertising budget more effectively – only spending on the most qualified leads, resulting in a higher return on investment (ROI).
This is especially helpful if you have a limited advertising budget.
How To Optimize & Manage Your Qualified Leads
Start implementing AI into your campaign strategy with these three steps:
- Set up CallRail Google Ads integration.
- Track calls as conversions.
- Use the insights to optimize your Google Ad campaigns with the best keywords and ad creatives to drive more conversions.
To learn more about optimizing your campaigns with Conversation Intelligence, download your ebook copy today.
Tip 5: Increase Conversions & Efficiency With Marketing Automation
If you want to increase conversion rates and improve the efficiency of your marketing and sales teams, marketing automation is a powerful tool.
By combining user data and predictive analytics, AI can help predict what customers want.
Use AI to automatically deliver personalized offers to your customers at just the right time, based on insights from past online behaviors.
3 Powerful Marketing Automation Tools To Upgrade Your Strategy
Looking for ways to automate your marketing efforts? Here are some powerful options to boost your efficiency:
- AI-powered chatbots can be used to answer common customer questions, provide product recommendations, and even process orders automatically.
- Conversation Intelligence can be a powerful tool to analyze your calls and automatically qualify leads based on certain keywords or phrases mentioned. Marketing and sales teams can then follow up on qualified leads, using automated notifications for timeliness and relevance.
- CI integration with CRM solutions is a way to tailor automation and communications by marketing source and track content engagement through phone calls. For instance, you can set up an automation to send an email to every lead whose call lasts longer than one minute.
When you access the data required to better understand the entire customer journey, you can gauge the effectiveness of all your marketing touchpoints.
Learn more about how AI can power up your marketing strategy through automation.
Leverage Conversation Intelligence For Advanced Call Analysis
Recent advances in AI speech recognition accuracy present exciting new marketing opportunities, particularly for businesses that rely on customer phone interactions.
As a call-heavy company, it can be overwhelming trying to manage and analyze a large number of calls – that’s where Conversation Intelligence comes in.
How Conversation Intelligence Can Improve Your Marketing Outcomes
Using powerful AI, trained on over 650,000 hours of voice data, with an accuracy similar to that of human transcribers, CallRail’s Conversation Intelligence is just the tool you need to handle your call-related tasks faster and more effectively.
CI automatically transcribes and analyzes all of your inbound and outbound calls, and it’s purpose-built to understand conversations with near human-level accuracy – which means:
- More accurate keyword spotting.
- More accurate auto-tagging and lead qualification.
- More accurate sentiment analysis.
- Saving your team hundreds of hours of busy work.
By using AI technology to analyze customer calls, businesses can gain a deeper understanding of customers’ needs, preferences, and pain points.
This wealth of data can help improve marketing strategies, customer experience, and overall business outcomes.
Unlock Your Marketing Potential With CallRail’s Conversation Intelligence
Ready to start using AI-powered Conversation Intelligence technology to improve your call strategy?
Ready to finally tap into your full marketing potential and outperform your competition?
Take the first step and start your CI free trial now!
From research and SEO discoverability to content generation and campaign optimization, Conversation Intelligence is the solution you need to refine your process and maximize results.
For more on how you can use CI to turn your calls into a competitive advantage, download CallRail’s ebook.
