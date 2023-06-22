5 Powerful Ways Marketers Are Using AI To Boost SEO & Content Marketing [+Tools]

AI-empowered technology is rapidly transforming the digital landscape as we know it.

With more and more businesses seeking innovative ways to boost efficiency and maximize their marketing potential, AI is quickly becoming one of the most sought-out solutions.

Today, AI is a crucial component in the way marketers engage and form relationships with their audiences – and if you want to remain competitive in your industry, you must find new ways to incorporate it into your strategy.

So, how can you use some of the most recent AI advancements – particularly in automation and data collection – to your benefit?

How can you start taking advantage of the new opportunities this technology presents?

Learn how in CallRail’s newest ebook, Unlock Your Marketing Potential.

In the meantime, let’s examine the many ways you can use AI to automate insights into your customers and start making the most of your marketing efforts.

We’ll cover five strong use cases for Artificial Intelligence in marketing, including:

Competitive research. Search and SEO discoverability. Content generation. Campaign optimization. Marketing automation.

To help pull the pieces together, we’ll also show you how to use powerful AI trained on over 650,000 hours of voice data, Conversation Intelligence (CI), to help you turn customer calls into your competitive advantage.

Tip 1: Use AI To Speed Up Your Entire Research Process

Market research is the first step in creating a high-impact marketing strategy.

By knowing exactly what your target audience needs, you can almost guarantee that your marketing campaign will hit its KPIs and success metrics.

Your goal here is to speed up the part of your strategy that takes the longest.

Use AI to study your target audience to help you and your team quickly:

Use your customer’s voice to help them relate to your content.

Create high-intent content that fits into the hub & spoke content marketing model.

Re-optimize your outdated and underperforming content.

Help determine high-impact topic clusters for improved SEO.

Stay on top of industry trends to always know what your audience is interested in.

Uncover and monitor competitors’ offerings.

Discover and control your reputation and service narrative.

By studying your target audience, you can understand exactly what you need to say to convert a lead into a sale.

Your competition, like most companies, is likely spending up to seven weeks uncovering the key information that generates the most revenue.

Your Advantage: Use AI to automatically conduct initial and ongoing research to constantly uncover and understand every emerging trend before your competitors do.

How To Use AI To Uncover Key Marketing Campaign Needs

Don’t: Spend hours manually researching questions on Google’s “People Also Asked” or pouring over transcripts to uncover your target audience’s and customers’ pain points.

Do: Use AI to detect and report your actual audience’s highest needs directly from their interactions with your company.

Don’t: Spend weeks creating surveys, questionnaires, focus groups, and in-depth interviews.

Do: Use AI to automatically parse customer service calls and automatically report trending needs that help you inform your marketing strategy and user experience.

Luckily, CI makes this easy.

Tip 2: Use Brand New Sources Of Data To Maximize Search & SEO Discoverability

AI can help you obtain the data you need to create content that resonates strongly with your audience.

The right targeted keywords can make all the difference in your strategy and greatly impact your brand’s search visibility.