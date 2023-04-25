ProRankTracker, A Leading SEO Rank Tracker, Adds A Powerful New SERP-Checking Tool: Insta-Check

Want to outrank your competitors on key SERPs?

Wondering which search terms your competitors are dominating and how?

Maybe you’re already using ProRankTracker, but wish you had the ability to expand your SERP research capability without reconfiguring your account.

If you’re looking for new SEO opportunities without overhauling your dashboard’s long-term SEO campaign keywords, give Pro Rank Tracker’s new Insta-Check tool a try.

By instantly checking the rankings on any search query, you can immediately see what your competitors are doing and how you can add your content to that SERP.

If you aren’t using ProRankTracker, but you want to rank in the top position of Google, the key is to:

Track your SEO rankings in a trusted rank-tracking tool. Keep tabs on potential high-impact search terms and SERPs without depleting your budget. Discover where your brand can easily rank. Add approved high-potential keywords to your rank tracker dashboard after they’ve proven potential growth.

Let’s explore a few innovative tracking tools – including new advanced SERP checkers like Insta-Check – that can inform your SEO strategy, give you the information to boost search rankings, and drive more organic traffic.

ProRankTracker Helps Track & Perform SERP Analysis Of Your SEO Rankings On Google, Bing, Yahoo, YouTube & Amazon

ProRankTracker can help you easily review your owned SERPs for particular long-term sets of keywords or subjects, and when paired with Insta-Check, it can also help you discover the top-ranking websites and assess your chances of outranking them.

Analyze & Track Your Long-Term SERP Rankings & Google Position History

Start by discovering and analyzing where your website is currently ranking on search engine results pages (SERPs) to:

Confirm your website’s search engine visibility.

Ensure that you’re ranking for target keywords.

Monitor whether your optimizations are driving incremental traffic, conversions, and revenue for your business.

Assess how your website responds to changes in your SEO strategy to help boost performance.

This initial discovery phase is called a SERP analysis.

What Is SERP Analysis?

A SERP analysis is the process of diving into the data provided on any given search engine results page in order to uncover:

Which optimizations will help improve your search rankings.

Whether the traffic expected from a specific keyword or subject is worth the cost and effort required to rank.

How your competitors were able to achieve their positions – especially when used in conjunction with our new Insta-Check tool.

Use the data from your results to identify what’s working within your SEO strategy, discover what’s not working, and adjust accordingly.

SERP checking can give you an awareness of where you rank in search, but it can also help you better understand the competitive landscape.

How To Perform A Successful SERP Analysis

Ready to start analyzing SERPs successfully and ranking higher? Follow these simple steps.

Step 1: Identify Target Keywords & Search Intent

Start by targeting the keywords that you want to rank for and assess the existing content available on its SERP.

Learn what kind of content is ranking for those keywords and optimize your strategy to improve your position.

Be sure to verify each keyword’s search intent by examining the intention behind the user’s searches.

Step 2: Assess The Competition & Identify Ranking Opportunities

Performing competitive analysis is essential to measuring how difficult it will be for your website to rise in rank.

Try to discover new opportunities to take advantage of – like high-ranking content with information that you can improve upon, or an interesting angle that no one is covering.

Step 3: Optimize Your On-Page Elements For SEO Success

Create relevant and high-quality content and follow best practices to increase discoverability.

Your website should be easy for search engines to navigate and for users to find what they need.

Make sure to perform SEO audits frequently, so your site stays in compliance with Google algorithm updates.

Insta-Check Helps You Instantly See Top 100 SERP Data