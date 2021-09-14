How 4 Worldwide Agencies Prove SEO Value

How do you usually define success when it comes to a new SEO client?

As an agency, you’re probably constantly juggling multiple accounts, stakeholders, and business objectives that imply different expectations and strategies.

Knowing how to set the right benchmark and explain the value your agency can create through SEO is crucial for a successful partnership.

However, to speak a common language and define success following the client’s understanding, you need to consider the client’s profile and their growth status quo.

We’ve talked with multiple agencies from different markets to find out how they approach the pitch and create lasting client relationships from that point on. And here’s what we found out:

SEO forecasting is a great tool to differentiate in the market and create a compelling pitch.

A reliable visibility metric can function as a “market share” indicator and digital/search success metric.

Custom reporting is a competitive advantage in enterprise environments.

Let’s go over them one by one and see what Dave Nillson, founder at The Converted Click, Alan Ng, Technical & Insights Director at connective3, Tom Telford, Search & Analytics Director at Clarity PR, and Aybüke Yerlikaya, SEO Manager at GroupM Turkey, had to say.

Use SEO Forecasting as a Competitive Advantage for Pitching

“I remember being in a big pitch last year, and the client said we were the first agency they’ve spoken to that did a forecast and committed to showing what we could potentially do for their business,” Nillson said. “I think that was a defining factor in actually getting them to sign with us.”

SEO forecasting not only functions as a differentiator, but it’s a strong opening argument in showing the practical ROI of your proposed campaign.

As Nillson further explains:

“Let’s say I’m trying to understand the business opportunity for a potential client. I want to know what the client wants to be known for in the online space. Then, I can do my research, classify it in topical silos and focus on keyword difficulty to be realistic when forecasting, especially if the client’s domain and profiles are relatively new. In the pitching phase, I can then explain how the keywords translate into opportunity, where the difficulty lies, and the expected results. Putting the forecast in before the costing also lets me show the client our agency’s methodology, know-how, and what they’re actually paying for.”

A reliable forecasting solution that considers all significant variables (search volumes, year-over-year trends, average CTR curves, seasonality, etc.) will help you paint a clear picture of the playing field.

Moreover, you can set the right price for your client and even highlight the ROI through an objective benchmark: the Google Ads equivalent.

That’s how Yerlikaya managed to convince a big client in the financial sector to trust their agency with the SEO campaign of a new, niche product.

“Making a case for SEO with forecasting and the Ads equivalent helped us showcase how we could promote a new financial product in what was considered a traditional industry,” Yerlikaya said. “The client understood and trusted the data because we were able to make that comparison.”

A forecasting exercise is meant to set a precise measure for success, not by predicting the future but by highlighting the possibilities and the growth opportunities.

You can think about it as a potential north star, provided the desired ranks are reached – explore more on the topic in SEOmonitor’s Library for SEO agencies and discover more agency case studies.