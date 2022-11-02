Driving growth for your clients is the ultimate goal of an SEO professional – both in terms of traffic and revenue.

Yet, with demand being an even stronger moving target than before, how do you know your SEO objectives are on the right track?

How do you spot a sudden change in keyword search volume trends before it throws your SEO campaigns off the rails?

The last few years have brought changing search behaviors and sudden turns, and the pattern seems to continue as 2022 ends.

We’ve partnered with Lee Dobson, Head of Client Services at Bulldog Digital Media, an eCommerce marketing agency, to discover more about how his agency:

Uses year-over-year search trends and seasonality data to stay in control of its SEO campaigns.

Discovered the right level of granularity helps them spot issues and new opportunities.

Builds trust with client communication.

As Dobson argues, “being able to keep clients satisfied and up to date, especially in recent times and going through a recession, leads to better retention.” And that means constantly communicating about the state of their campaigns and being proactive with solutions.

Let’s discover how Dobson and his team tackle all of the above.

How To Predict Surprise Demand Shifts With Search Data

In the SEO sense, demand shifts are any change that happens to search volume within a normally consistent search trend.

These shifts in demand usually signify that people are suddenly searching more often or far less than usual, and large shifts can derail any SEO strategy you have in place.

During a normal year, expected demand shifts typically occur around holidays or other well-known events when online shoppers and transactional intent searches increase; these consistent demand shifts are called seasonal search volume trends. These can be successfully tracked by comparing your known data, with regular spikes in search volumes. This known data can help you successfully create a full year of SEO campaigns in advance.

Then, there are unexpected demand shifts. These shifts are not as straightforward, as Dobson will show us with his B2B client in the hospitality space – which has had dramatic peaks and drops since 2020.

Since 2020, 12-month-average search volumes haven’t been as reliable in painting the big picture because rapid shifts in demand became the norm. As various industries started recovering, new social shifts created new buying behaviors.

Let’s take a high-level look at the topic of Dobson’s case with hospitality SEO.

Step 1: Use Known Search Data Trends To Discover Targeted Insights

First, it’s important to be able to keep track of known shifts in demand.

Knowing your consistent demand shifts, year-over-year, typically offers an advantage. With this advantage, you’ll be able to consult your clients about where to focus their budgets, what categories to prioritize, and how to maximize their winning strategies.

Knowing those shifts in demand help you visibly see that your SEO campaign is on track. As soon as you begin to see that search volume isn’t hitting predicted markers or new trends appear to be emerging, you may be headed into a demand shift. It’s time to pivot.

And that’s what Dobson and his team did.

In fact, there were quite a few challenges they needed to tackle with a client in the hospitality industry – but seasonality differences were the main focus.

“As a ripple effect of trends since the pandemic hit, seasonality had changed with the various lockdowns and reopenings that occurred. Whilst B2B searches had declined massively, searches for B2C terms had rocketed, with those now looking to make at-home bars wanting to create the atmosphere at home.”

“Fast forward a year, the hospitality industry starts to open up again, and we start to see B2B customers flooding back. Is there anything, in particular, they’re looking for? Could the demand be seen as heightened? Will it fall again? There was a lot of uncertainty, so search data was pivotal here. Now in 2022, a year with no restrictions, the challenge is how demand has changed again, and even most recently, with the cost of living crisis. Will this now change expectations of the performance of Christmas?”

With average search volumes, year-over-year trends, and seasonality side-by-side, the SEO team at Bulldog Digital Media could intervene fast and advise on the best course of action while managing to answer all questions above.