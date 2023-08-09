How To Unlock SEO Success With Semrush’s New AI Content Creation Tool

Quality content is essentially the fuel that powers your SEO strategy – without it, you won’t get very far.

Even with a winning website design, you’ll find yourself stuck if you don’t have a consistent flow of content to promote your brand.

According to Semrush’s State of Content Marketing: 2023 Global Report, frequent posting is the top tactic for ranking in 2023.

But let’s say content isn’t exactly your specialty – where do you begin?

What if you’re short on time, or a small team with limited bandwidth?

By automating your content strategy, you can start increasing organic search visibility and boosting conversion rates.

Let’s explore how.

How Artificial Intelligence Is Revolutionizing Content Creation

Search engines like Google value content that’s useful and relevant to searchers.

If you provide answers to user queries, you’re likely to rank higher on SERPs and generate more traffic for your business.

But if you’re struggling to come up with content ideas that resonate with your target audience, AI technology could provide that little extra boost you need.

When you use AI to power your strategy, you can more efficiently create the kind of content your audience is really searching for.

As long as there’s human oversight to apply real-life experience, as well as for fact-checking and editing, it’s okay to let technology do the heavy lifting.

ContentShake by Semrush is a one-stop content writing tool you can use to create unique, engaging copy that clicks with your customers.

So if you’re concerned about AI generating content that’s too similar to your competitors’, this tool is intuitive enough to help you create content that’s suited to your specific needs.

With ContentShake, you can combine your topical business expertise with AI and competitive data to write articles that are both engaging and have a higher potential to rank.

Here, we’ll cover how you can use ContentShake by Semrush to transform your workflow in the following ways:

Find resonating content ideas & actionable, data-driven tips with AI. Write quality content faster using AI & competitive data. Use AI to improve and optimize your content with ease.

Learn how to start incorporating AI into your content strategy to produce high-quality, unique copy faster and at scale.

Step 1: Find Resonating Content Ideas & Actionable, Data-Driven Tips With AI

Producing a high volume of content on a consistent basis comes with its challenges – particularly for business owners who don’t specialize in content marketing.

Even professional content creators struggle with the occasional case of writer’s block.

Not to mention, the overwhelming task of constantly coming up with new topics and ideas.

But what if you could easily identify your customer needs and search queries to generate content ideas that resonate?

That’s where AI comes in.