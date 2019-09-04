Meet SEMrush’s Solution for Industry Benchmarking: Market Explorer

There are three things that are part of every marketer’s ongoing strategy: market research, competitor analysis, and industry benchmarking.

Market research is key in understanding the big picture and identifying your direct and indirect competitors.

Directly related to that is competitive research, where you take a deeper dive and break down who is succeeding and how. For example, are your competitors investing in SEO, paid ads, or building a powerful social media following?

Along with all of this comes industry benchmarking, where you gain insight into the industry as a whole – considering things like what channels are on the rise and how seasonality will impact your entire market.

We came up with a tool that will help you get invaluable data in all three of these areas: Market Explorer.

With the newly launched Market Explorer, SEMrush users will have access to unprecedented insights and be able to take your marketing to the next level.

You’ll be able to use the tool to:

Identify industry leaders and their digital market shares.

Discover new direct and indirect competitors.

Learn about your audience demographics and interests.

Analyze market trends and spot seasonal ups and downs.

All through September, Market Explorer will be available to all SEMrush users for free.

To give you a better understanding of what Market Explorer can do, let’s take it for a spin and see how it works.

Market Explorer in Action

Let’s take a closer look at searchenginejournal.com and see what kind of insights Market Explorer can pull.

To begin, we’ll enter the domain and then Market Explorer will begin researching the market.

Whenever you type in a domain, the machine-learning algorithms analyze the domain and build an industry based on it; they then combine all the websites that belong to this industry, giving you a comprehensive overview of what’s going on in the industry.

Market Overview

Market Traffic

The first widget, Market Traffic, shows the total number of visits to all websites within the market.

If you’re interested in data from a specific location, you can adjust the report to limit the data to the country of your choice. The data goes back up to 18 months, and can be used as a benchmark to compare your own site’s performance to.

Moreover, you can tailor this widget to look at specific segments of traffic (direct, referral, search, social or paid traffic) or, as seen here, you can look at an overview of all traffic.