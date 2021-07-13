Master Dynamic Backlink Management with the Semrush Link Building Suite

Backlink profile management is one of the most important tasks an SEO professional can undertake.

However, so much goes into managing backlinks successfully, it can be daunting without help.

This year, Semrush dramatically improved the solutions we offer so that anyone can conduct dynamic backlink management with ease.

We recently asked our friends at Marketing Signals to take a test run of the new and improved backlink database.

Below is what Gareth Hoyle, CEO of Marketing Signals, had to say.

What Is Dynamic Backlink Management?

By leveraging the functionality of the suite of backlink tools in Semrush I’ll demonstrate how you can streamline several tasks into one seamless process known as dynamic backlink management.

This concept is characteristic of the Semrush link building suite.

With Semrush, you get a full set of tools that enable you to streamline a complete backlink workflow while getting the fastest data from their advanced backlink database and cutting-edge architecture.

In essence, everything that has made Semrush the leading tool for online marketers (speed, ease of use, powerful functionality, constant innovation, an intuitive UX) can be leveraged to help create your backlink management workflow – saving you valuable time while delivering tangible results.

Semrush Tools to Help Streamline Your Backlink Management

Let’s look at four tools:

Backlink Analytics

Backlink Audit

Backlink Gap

Link Building Tool

Read on to learn how you can execute critical link management tasks with these tools.

The domain I’ll be using for the demonstration is smythstoys.com, one of the leading online toy retailers in the UK. This is large site has more than 600,000 backlinks and more than 15,000 referring domains, with a healthy global estimated traffic volume of 16.4 million monthly visits.

Backlink Analytics

Your first port of call when starting link management activity should be the Backlink Analytics tool. It gives a nice top-level overview with insights into how authoritative a site is.

Below you can see the overview screen itself showing the different data and metrics available.

One thing that’s awesome about Semrush is the graphical nature of each dashboard, so much data is easily accessible on one screen. For example, you can see:

Authority Score

Referring domain count

Backlink count

Estimated monthly visits

Top anchors texts

Follow vs. Nofollow ratio

Top pages

Anchor text wordle

Referring domains by Authority Score

This means you can quickly evaluate how authoritative a site is in a matter of seconds, as well as identifying areas that need attention.

The dashboard is so simple to navigate and the different charts provide lightning fast (but in-depth insights) into the nature of each domain you need to research.

For example, at a glance you can see there has been a steady flow of referring domains over the past year that has tailed off slightly in the last month. You can then formulate an actionable task based on this information (e.g., increase the link building velocity).

How to Find Fresh Links

One of the most common tasks anyone doing day-to-day backlink management will want to find is newly discovered links.

Backlinks analytics makes this super easy. Just click the second tab from the overview screen marked Backlinks and then filter by New.

If you really want the data at your fingertips, there is also a handy hyperlink to the newly discovered links for each day from the overview screen. Handy or what?

This is useful in so many ways.

If you are running a digital PR activity or just want to find out which high-traffic publications have linked to you recently, you can use the tool to look for new incoming links, such as this one from The Sun last month.

The data also updates really quickly. For example, another link from the same publication here has a publication date of June 10, 2021.

According to the Semrush tool data the link was First Seen five days previous to the time of writing, which would be June 12, 2021, so two days after it was first published.

In fact, according to a test run in Q1/Q2 of this year, the Semrush link database outperforms the competition when it comes to which tools discovered the first new backlinks the fastest.

In the example below, you can see how Semrush is capable of seeing links at 9:40 a.m. to a piece of content that only went live at 9 a.m. the same morning.

Benchmarking Against Competitors

Who Are Your Competitors?

Knowing how far behind or ahead you are of the competition is a vital insight that should inform your overall link building strategy.

Backlink Analytics allows you to conduct a really quick competitor analysis within the overview screen.

The best part? You don’t even have to declare who the competitors are. Semrush does the hard work for you by finding similar sites within the same niche.

Once completed, Semrush gives you useful authority metrics (e.g., the number of referring domains, backlinks, IPs, monthly visits, ranking keywords).

One fantastic feature is that once you have selected the sites you want to compare to, all the charts update with the competitor metrics data giving you an invaluable graphic illustration of your site versus the competition.

You can then start to draw insights – for example, the competitor with the highest traffic score is also likely to have the highest number of referring domains and the highest authority score.

In addition, the illustrative way in which the data is displayed lets you look at trends, such as increases or decreases in competitor link building activity.

Which Sites Link to Your Competitors But Not You

Here’s another really useful feature.

Once you have run a competitor analysis in overview mode you can scroll down to the Top Link building opportunities widget where you’ll be able to navigate directly over to Backlink Gap and find a host of potential outreach targets.

You’ll see that a bunch of sites are linking only to smythstoys.com competitors. You can then filter these (by Authority Score, monthly visits, etc.) to find the best outreach opportunities.

This process is another demonstration of how the Semrush link building tools suite lets you execute your link management workflow by finding relevant competitors and then providing you with a list of sites that link to your competitor (but not you).

How to Email Prospects Directly from Within Semrush

Once you find a list of prospects from Backlink Gap, you like the look of you can email them directly from within Semrush, so no need to open your inbox in a new window.

Simply select the link prospects in Backlink Gap and then hit the Start outreach button then click send prospects and these will then land in your Link Building Tool project. Connect your email (if not already done so) and you’re away!