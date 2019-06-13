Display Advertising Stats: SEMrush Study Reveals Top GDN Trends

Want to make the most out of display advertising for your business and maximize your ROI?

Then it’s time to dive into the first large-scale display advertising research for ecommerce businesses on the market.

We recently released Display Advertising Stats 2019 and we’re excited to share the study with you.

Using our Display Advertising Tool, we gathered massive amounts of data, based on more than 40 million impressions from the top GDN ecommerce advertisers and 23 million impressions from the top GDN ecommerce publishers throughout the U.S., U.K., India, Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands.

This incredibly valuable data gives unprecedented insights into how audiences interact with online ads in the shopping niche.

Through the research, you will uncover insights that will allow you to use the display network to your advantage while making more data-driven decisions, ultimately resulting in more leads, sales, and profit.

The full report has tons of useful information, including:

The most popular ad sizes and formats.

Key industries ecommerce website visitors are interested in.

Audience demographics.

The most prominent publishers in the ecommerce industry.

Let’s jump into some of those findings now!