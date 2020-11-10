Machine Learning SEO Software Seeks International Partners

In 2015, Google revealed to the world that it uses machine learning technology in its search engine.

Safecont.com was born that same year. It is the world’s first SEO-focused SaaS to deploy machine learning to detect issues with website content and architecture, among other SEO issues.

Safecont is a tool for analyzing web content and architecture.

It uses machine learning technology to identify a website’s most problematic areas and avoid being penalized by search engines or experiencing ranking problems.

By training artificial intelligence algorithms, we can detect low-quality content that may result in algorithmic downgrades, manual actions, or other complications.

Safecont is a scientific and technological tool that uses the power of mathematics to deliver quality results.

It has been mentioned by leading internet marketing expert Jim Sterne in his book “Artificial Intelligence for Marketing: Practical Applications,” published by the renowned academic and educational publisher WILEY.

How Safecont Works

Safecont browses through the client’s website using a proprietary web crawler.

It extracts data from the domain’s URLs and analyzes it using machine learning models specifically designed to detect problematic content and penalty risks.

These models are built using information compiled through URL data sets exhibiting specific damaging patterns that made them incur a significant traffic loss.

After performing a comparative analysis of client URLs against URLs with problematic patterns, machine learning algorithms highlight common patterns and allocate the URLs a risk score ranging from 0 to 100.

Additionally, Safecont uses a range of clustering methods to group a domain’s URLs based on some of these patterns.

This makes it easy to establish whether traffic issues caused by problematic content, architecture, or internal links are affecting a given URL, a subset of URLs, or the domain as a whole.

Put simply, if a site experiences a decline in traffic caused by a specific problem following a search engine algorithm update, and your site has a similar problem, then there is a high probability that you will also experience a drop in traffic. By aggregating all the information contained in thousands of URLs and their organic traffic data, we have been able to build a reliable search engine risk assessment model.