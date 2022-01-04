Do you want to get a more accurate picture of your search rankings in 2022?
Would you like to report to your clients and teammates in multiple ways?
Need insights into valuable keyword optimization opportunities?
ProRankTracker, a leader in the rank tracking and reporting world, has released an updated version of their rank tracking tool which offers several features that marketers and agencies will find useful when managing an SEO strategy.
This complete overhaul of the UI/UX enables a faster and sleeker experience for tracking and reporting SEO data.
For a limited time, ProRankTracker is offering a generous 30-day free trial (no card/paypal required) so you can test their most popular features and the latest updates to monitor 100 search terms.
SEO professionals, like you, will love these top features and updates to ProRankTracker.
Native Language Support For You & Clients
ProRankTracker natively supports 13 languages – English, Arabic, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, and Turkish.
You can activate a language to translate the interface, the reports, or both. This allows over 60,000 SEO professionals to support organizations and clients globally.
Customizable ProRankTracker Reports
ProRankTracker offers a variety of reporting options, including traditional email reports, report exports to Drive, Dropbox, or Google Sheets, live report links to share, and a mobile app for your clients.
In the new reporting center, ProRankTracker offers 20 customizable reports and notifications for you to choose from to analyze your search rankings and send them to your clients or teammates.
You can schedule current ranking reports, progress reports, comparison reports, benchmark reports, shareable live reports, and niche scenario reports to be sent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
With our reporting feature, key people in and outside of your organization can see the progress of your SEO campaign without having to log in to the dashboard.
Need to prove to your client that you have the results?
Now, you can impress them with customizable reports that build trust and increase retention.
You and your teammates: get a complete picture of your rankings and analyze your SEO results. Your clients: get professional, white-labeled, and modern reporting to put them at ease.
Enhanced Tracking Features
Organic search and mobile rankings are updated daily. With ProRankTracker, you have the option, under certain plans, to check your rankings on demand.
You can also enhance your SEO strategy by tracking your position in Featured Snippets.
19% of SERPs (search engine results pages) have Featured Snippets and 7.3% of SERPs have a double featured snippet.
Because they take up so much space on SERPs and can garner more clicks, you will want to keep a close eye on your URLs that appear with Featured Snippets.
Google Business Profile Tracking
In addition to tracking keyword rankings, you can also track the rankings of your Google Business Profiles (formerly Google My Business) in the local 3-pack and local finder.
Many SEO professionals find this feature to be perfect for managing multiple local businesses or franchise locations.
ProRankTracker allows you to focus on local search by monitoring your performance on:
- 187 Google sites.
- 35 Yahoo! sites.
- 32 Bing sites.
- YouTube.
- All Amazon Local sites.
Additionally, multiple locations can be added to each website, so you can see how well your website is performing across all target markets.
Quick View Menu
In the newly updated user interface, you will find the search bar and a quick view menu.
This navigation feature helps you quickly find the URLs, groups, tags, filters, terms, and reports you want to analyze.
Multiple Ways To View Rankings
View the performance of your website’s search rankings in multiple ways with ProRankTracker.
Our dashboard offers a comprehensive overview of your top current ranks, historical changes, and most significant changes in rankings from the last 24 hours.
You will also see an overview of the number of URLs tracked based on their position in search results, including their overall changes over the last 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days.
In URL view, you will see detailed information about your rankings by URL, including the current rankings and changes in rankings.
Color-coded symbols allow you to quickly visualize your data.
Term view is similar to URL view, which displays your search rankings broken down by keyword.
You can also see how this report shows your rankings across major search engines like Google, Bing, and Yahoo.
Daily view shows a chart of rankings for each URL you are tracking from one day to the next.
Here, you can add notes about any changes that may have affected your search rankings in a positive or negative way.
To see how your website is performing in search results against your competitors, use the Full SERPs view – an advanced competitor analysis tool.
This amazing view shows the top 100 results for the keywords you are analyzing.
You can use this view to see changes in your competitors’ rankings and click through to their WhoIs data to learn more about them.
URL Management
The URL manager allows you to see when a URL was added to your account, how many keywords are being tracked for that URL, and what groups that URL belongs to.
Groups help you organize your URLs and speed up your analysis, especially if you view certain groups of URLs frequently.
You can also use tags to further categorize your URLs for quick reference.
Finally, URL manager can be used to edit how URLs are tracked. You can track organic desktop searches, organic local, mobile, local finder, snack pack, YouTube, Google Videos, and Amazon.
ProRankTracker Can Empower Your Business
As you can see, ProRankTracker’s features will give you accurate tracking of your search rankings, in-depth rankings analysis, and amazing reporting options.
Be sure to sign up to test drive all ProRankTracker’s premium features for 30 days free, and see how it can empower your business.
The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor's own.