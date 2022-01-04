Do you want to get a more accurate picture of your search rankings in 2022?

Would you like to report to your clients and teammates in multiple ways?

Need insights into valuable keyword optimization opportunities?

ProRankTracker, a leader in the rank tracking and reporting world, has released an updated version of their rank tracking tool which offers several features that marketers and agencies will find useful when managing an SEO strategy.

This complete overhaul of the UI/UX enables a faster and sleeker experience for tracking and reporting SEO data.

For a limited time, ProRankTracker is offering a generous 30-day free trial (no card/paypal required) so you can test their most popular features and the latest updates to monitor 100 search terms.

SEO professionals, like you, will love these top features and updates to ProRankTracker.

Native Language Support For You & Clients

ProRankTracker natively supports 13 languages – English, Arabic, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, and Turkish.

You can activate a language to translate the interface, the reports, or both. This allows over 60,000 SEO professionals to support organizations and clients globally.

Customizable ProRankTracker Reports

ProRankTracker offers a variety of reporting options, including traditional email reports, report exports to Drive, Dropbox, or Google Sheets, live report links to share, and a mobile app for your clients.

In the new reporting center, ProRankTracker offers 20 customizable reports and notifications for you to choose from to analyze your search rankings and send them to your clients or teammates.

You can schedule current ranking reports, progress reports, comparison reports, benchmark reports, shareable live reports, and niche scenario reports to be sent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

With our reporting feature, key people in and outside of your organization can see the progress of your SEO campaign without having to log in to the dashboard.

Need to prove to your client that you have the results?

Now, you can impress them with customizable reports that build trust and increase retention.