Everyone who runs an agency knows they need to have an impressive PPC offering in order to attract and retain the right clients.

The problem is that offering high-quality PPC management demands a daunting number of resources that could otherwise be invested into your area of expertise.

Imagine a white-label PPC solution so turnkey that it revolutionized your PPC offering, enabling you to scale more effectively.

You are about to discover a way to stop blowing through resources only to produce subpar PPC management, while reallocating those assets toward more profitable activities.

A Powerful Paradigm Shift For Marketing Agencies: PPC “Service As A Software”

Yes, you read right – “Service As A Software.”

Running a digital marketing agency has hundreds of moving parts, each of which pulls your attention further and further away from your agency’s core competencies.

The less focused you are on your areas of expertise, the less profitable you are going to be.

That’s why we propose a paradigm shift in the way you run your agency and the value your agency brings to your clients.

It’s time to introduce the first white-labeled PPC platform of its kind to help your agency achieve new growth and prestige.

P.S. “Service as a software” is the term I coined years ago to capture my vision for our organization (oxbird) to become a streamlined, white-label PPC machine.

Our goal for you: Provide you with a white-labeled PPC offering so calculated and efficient that it feels like software while never ceasing to be a service driven by real, talented people. That’s the essence of “service as a software.”

Let Your Team Get Back To What They Do Best

We know how important a calculated, efficient approach is to:

Getting new clients.

Growing your client’s businesses.

Retaining your clients.

This is the very mission that birthed Pivot, a first-of-its-kind platform in white-label PPC and the poster child of our vision for service as a software.

At oxbird, we strive to be the ultimate turnkey solution for white-label PPC so that our partners can stay focused on their areas of expertise.

Screenshot from Pivot, February 2022

Meet Pivot: Your PPC Management Powerhouse

Pivot is a revolutionary interface that empowers you to efficiently white-label PPC management at scale across the entire client journey through one dynamic interface.

Pivot gives your agency the power to:

Greatly reduce the opportunity cost that comes from focusing on low-impact tasks.

that comes from focusing on low-impact tasks. Get started immediately , with turnkey, out-of-the-box configurations.

, with turnkey, out-of-the-box configurations. White-label multiple accounts with ease.

with ease. Reduce room for error with an intuitive, comprehensive interface.

Pivot is a service-based solution powered by humans; however, its white-labeled platform is so streamlined that it feels like an operating system to you and your team.

Created by oxbird, January, 2022

PPC Management – All In One Place

No other white-label PPC solution provides its users with a platform that governs every nuance of the outsourcing process.

Pivot’s groundbreaking technology covers the basics of:

Billing.

Access.

Setup.

Optimization.

Reporting.

Meetings.

Communication.

But Pivot goes a step further by giving your agency:

Automated new client onboarding.

Automated project management with onboarding task creation.

Built-in transparency, resulting in fewer meetings and no unexpected calls.

Automated new client revenue predictions.

Instantly-generated case studies and presentations.

Everything you need to grow, impress, and scale – automatically.

The caliber of Pivot’s interface is unprecedented in our niche.

The difference comes down to the scope.

More Than Just A Client Portal

Portals ease client communication with support tickets, but Pivot doesn’t stop there.

Most portals are too narrow, i.e., limited to simple functions like submitting a support ticket.

Others are too broad, i.e., not zeroed in on specifically managing one of the most critical facets of your agency’s offerings – paid media.

Opportunity cost is the most compelling reason for an agency to white-label its PPC.

Pivot’s “service as a software” methodology is the most effective way to make white-labeling as profitable as possible.

Increase Efficiency For Sustainable Agency Growth

If your agency has been outsourcing multiple PPC accounts with multiple, manually-created white-labeled accounts, you’re essentially trying to do the work of a modern computer with a typewriter and filing cabinet.

Pivot’s users say, “If we reverted back to using conventional means for simultaneously white-labeling numerous accounts, we would be instantly dissatisfied no matter how cool the ‘typewriter’ sounded.”

The disjointed, cumbersome methodology that has been available up to this point is now officially outdated.

Ditch the typewriter. Pick up a computer. Pick up Pivot.