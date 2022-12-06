How To Optimize The Largest Contentful Paint & Rank Higher In Google

Wish your website could rank higher on Google?

Is your website losing out on traffic because it takes too long to load?

Wondering how to speed up your site and show up at the top of SERPs, at the same time?

A fast website not only makes your users happier and more likely to convert, but can also help you rank better in Google.

In fact, Google recognizes website speed as a ranking factor, especially when it comes to how it factors into your website’s Core Web Vitals.

Does your site pass Google’s speed test? Check your site speed now →

Within Google’s Core Web Vitals, the speed of your website’s Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) is the most important site speed metric – it’s also the one most websites struggle with.

This article explains how to test your website speed and make your website load more quickly.

What Is The Largest Contentful Paint?

The Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) measures how quickly the main page content appears after opening a webpage.

The LCP milestone marks the time when a website visitor can see the main page content. The faster this happens, the happier your visitor (and Google) is.

Usually, the largest bit of content on a page is a text element or an image.

Below, you can see that this website’s LCP happens at 1.6 seconds after the webpage is opened.

Immediately after the user navigates to the page, no content is visible.

After about one second, text and a small image start to appear as the First Contentful Paint occurs.

However, the large image on the page doesn’t render until 1.6 seconds after the start of the navigation. This rendering milestone is then recorded as the Largest Contentful Paint.

Why Does The Largest Contentful Paint Matter For SEO?

The Largest Contentful Paint is one of the three Core Web Vitals metrics that Google uses as a ranking factor.

If your website is slow to load that can cause it to rank lower in Google.

Google uses data from real Chrome users to decide whether your site meets the Core Web Vitals benchmarks. Some of this data is also published as part of the Chrome User Experience Report (CrUX).

Out of the three Core Web Vitals metrics, the LCP is the one that websites struggle with most. According to aggregate data, only 49.8% of mobile websites provide a good load time experience.

What Is A Good Largest Contentful Paint Time?

A good Largest Contentful Paint time should be below 2.5 seconds. If a website meets this requirement it gets a “Good” rating.

If your LCP is over 4 seconds, this is rated as a “Bad” score, which has the largest negative impact on ratings.

Scores between 2.5 seconds and 4 seconds are rated as “Needs Improvement”.