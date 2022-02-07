The Missing SEO Link: Highly Specialized Rank Tracking & Reporting

Wish it were easier to help clients understand how your work affects their rankings?
Is it your dream to increase transparency with clients and marketing teams?
Wish you could impress your clients with daily, hands-off reporting?
A highly specialized rank tracking & reporting tool could be the missing link for your SEO agency – and it fits right into your pre-existing SEO tool stack.
Never worry if your data is outdated.
Let specialized rank tracking tools do the hard work for you, so you can look good to your clients.
How Rank Tracking Tools Fit Into Your Current SEO Tool Stack
Just getting results is not enough to succeed as an SEO agency.
You also need to be able to prove to your clients that you are getting results – sometimes on a daily basis.
We know your clients want answers and rank updates right away.
You don’t always have the bandwidth to constantly check multiple sources and reports at the drop of a hat.
Highly specialized rank tracking tools are a must for SEO professionals.
You need to be able to demonstrate the value of your services – instantly – to marketing teammates and other members of company leadership.
With a specialized, dedicated rank tracking tool, you and your team will be able to:
- Get daily SERP & rank updates.
- Receive automatic rank change notifications.
- See all of the top rankings for your competitors in the Top 100 SERPs for your top keywords with the FULL SERPs advanced competitor analysis tool.
- Utilize the rankings discovery tool to find keywords you didn’t know you ranked for on SERPs.
- Get exact keyword search volume data for Google and Bing, as well as estimated search volume data for YouTube and Amazon.
ProRankTracker is a leading SEO tool that specializes in delivering the most accurate, up-to-date, rank tracking data available, across leading search engines – making it easy to add to your existing SEO tools.
It’s ultra-affordable, too – making it easy to add to your existing SEO tools.
In a recent survey of ProRankTracker customers, 80% of SEO agencies responded that they used both ProRankTracker in addition to their general SEO tool.
Get Ranking Data From Most Leading Search Engines — Automatically
A dedicated, comprehensive rank tracking tool has the support of most leading search engines and all of their ranking features.
In-Depth Search Engine Connectivity
ProRankTracker’s in-depth connectivity helps you:
- Track organic desktop and mobile results for all Google, Yahoo, and Bing Sites.
- Track your Google Business Profile in the local 3-pack and top 100 map listings.
- Track from all locations with any set language
- Track your videos in YouTube search results.
- Track your product listings on all Amazon sites.
Daily, Automated, On-Demand Updates
Rankings are tracked daily automatically, instead of every three to seven days.
Additionally, you can run on-demand updates (depending on the plan).
Support Your Worldwide Clients & Teams
ProRankTracker offers native translations in multiple languages: Arabic, Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, and Turkish.
This allows you to make your clients happy worldwide, with reports in their own language.
Keep Your Clients Updated Daily — Automatically
Save time with unlimited scheduled and automated reporting.
You can use ProRankTracker to automatically send customized, white-labeled reports to your clients to inform them about the results of their most valuable campaigns.
ProRankTracker offers several types of reports, including:
- Overview Reports: View current website rankings.
- Progress Reports: View rankings progress over a span of days, weeks, or months.
- Comparison Reports: View rankings and compare by search engine, location, device, etc.
- Benchmark Reports: View rankings between two specific dates, weeks, or months.
- Shared Reports: Generate a link to a page with live rank reporting and share it with anyone you want.
These reporting options allow you to generate reports that satisfy a wide range of scenarios to impress your clients.
No more building reports from scratch each time your clients want an update on the progress of their SEO campaigns. No more compiling rank data from multiple external tools.
Automatic Rank Change Notifications
In addition to reports, you can set up notifications that will trigger when a specific ranking change happens.
This will reduce micromanagement, as specified recipients will be alerted to any rank changes via email.
Impressive, Specialized App To Keep Your Clients Updated
Your clients can also use the MyRanks app to see the rankings you want them to see.
MyRanks is a mobile app for your clients. How impressive is that?
Combine app availability with automated, white-labeled reports and notifications to provide varied reporting options and increase trust with clients.
As they see results, they will be more likely to renew their contracts for SEO services.
Best of all, you don’t have to pay agency or enterprise-level pricing to receive comprehensive rank tracking and customizable reports.
ProRankTracker’s plans start at $13.50 with a free 30-day premium test-drive plan.
Pricing
If you want to see how ProRankTracker can help your business, sign up for their recently launched amazing offer – A 30-day free test-drive plan with 100 tracked terms to test the reporting and other premium features. No credit card or PayPal is required.
After the free trial expires, join 60,000 SEO agencies, enterprises, and SEO professionals worldwide with plans starting at $13.50 per month.
