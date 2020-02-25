Leverage Geolocation Data to Deliver a Better Site Experience with ipdata.co

When you know where your website visitors are coming from, you can tailor your site to better serve them.
Identifying a user’s IP address location empowers programmers, site owners, and digital marketers to create a next-level site experience that’s uniquely customized for each visitor.
You can:
- Translate the site into the user’s language.
- Target your ads for a hyper-relevant experience.
- Streamline tasks by auto-populating appropriate form fields.
- And more.
Harnessing the power of IP data also allows you to protect your site and business by detecting proxies and preventing potential fraud.
With the geolocation service IPData.co, you can do all this and more.
It’s an API that allows users to programmatically look up the locations of IP addresses around the world.
Since 2017 they’ve helped thousands of businesses locate their website visitors in real time, down to the city level.
IPData.co has an impressive list of clients, including Disney, Adobe, Comcast, Udacity and Aircall.
This software is incredibly useful for programmers, user experience designers, SEO professionals, etc. – basically anyone involved in marketing and/or your website.
Here, we’ll take a deep dive into how to use location data – and IPData.co in particular – to leverage a more sophisticated site experience.
Use Geolocation Data to Deliver Useful Information to Visitors
Everyone wants a customized experience that shows them the information that is most relevant to them.
Geolocation data allows you to deliver that customized experience in spaces.
Here are some of the most common ways businesses can leverage location data to tailor their users’ site experience:
- Show users events, flights, ads, stores or the weather near them in the correct language, time zone, and currency.
- Reduce the occurrence of chargebacks or free trial quota abuse by fake spammy accounts.
- Protect your business site from abuse in the form of ban circumvention, promotional offer abuse, site scrapers, etc.
- Only serve users in states you have a license to. Gate your content by country or continent and other geo-compliance.
You can also tailor users’ ad experience.
For example, let’s say you run ads pointing to your main site – when users visit from the EU, you can automatically redirect them to the EU version of the same site.
“ipdata allowed us to develop new features on our app and personalize the experience of our customers. Their service is really easy to use and to implement.” Gala Pillot, Aircall
Identify the Company Your Site Visitors Work For
You can also use IPData.co to identify the company of a person visiting your website.
This is particularly useful to marketing teams who are trying to determine if a target account is visiting their business’ website and what pages they’re frequenting.
It’s a useful prospecting tool that gives you insight into what products a potential client is interested in.
In addition to prospecting, company detection also allows you to customize an experience for a particular company.
For example, you could build landing pages that say “Hello Microsoft” for Microsoft users, and customize the copy on that page to highlight enterprise use cases of your software.
Stay GDPR-Compliant with IPData
If you’re in the EU, you’re probably wondering if IPData.co is compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
The answer is yes, most definitely.
IPData.co is completely GDPR compliant and is used by hundreds of organizations as part of their GDPR strategy.
IPData.co Has a Vast Infrastructure System to Support You, Wherever You Are
IPData.co runs in data centers all over the world, which means obtaining data will never slow down your website, nor will you ever experience any downtime.
IPData.co has servers across the United States, and in international data centers in:
- Canada
- São Paulo
- Frankfurt
- Sydney
- Seoul
- London
- Mumbai
IPData.co offers latency-based routing, and proudly serves millions of requests daily at an average speed of 65 milliseconds.
IPData.co regularly updates its data and checks for changes in IP address allocations daily.
Protect Your Business with IP Address Proxy Detection
If you are running a promo or free trial, you can protect your site from abuse by detecting users who are using a proxy service.
You can use IPData.co as a substitute for CAPTCHAs.
You can also block visitors from locations that are high risk.
With IPData, you can take a proactive stance against fraudulent and malicious activity.
Users have access to their database of more than 600 million malicious IP addresses, open proxies, tor nodes, spammers, botnets, attackers, and more.
IPData.co’s threat data is updated approximately every 15 minutes.
Create a Seamless User Experience with Simplified Form Input
Save users time by implementing simplified form input.
When you identify where your visitors are coming from, you can have your site autofill any forms by calling on the API.
The forms can then automatically populate the user’s country, as well as things like their country calling code, postal code, and city code.
Get Started with IPData.co for Free
Ready to take your customer’s experience to the next level?
Then get started with IPData.co!
You can make up to 1,500 requests daily for free – sign up to get a complimentary API key here.
If you need more than 1,500 requests, you can upgrade your account.
IPData.co has plans starting at $10 per month, which include additional daily requests, robust security features, bulk lookup, and email support.
There are also additional discounts when you purchase annually.
Try it today – you can get started in just five minutes.
