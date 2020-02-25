Leverage Geolocation Data to Deliver a Better Site Experience with ipdata.co

When you know where your website visitors are coming from, you can tailor your site to better serve them.

Identifying a user’s IP address location empowers programmers, site owners, and digital marketers to create a next-level site experience that’s uniquely customized for each visitor.

You can:

Translate the site into the user’s language.

Target your ads for a hyper-relevant experience.

Streamline tasks by auto-populating appropriate form fields.

And more.

Harnessing the power of IP data also allows you to protect your site and business by detecting proxies and preventing potential fraud.

With the geolocation service IPData.co, you can do all this and more.

It’s an API that allows users to programmatically look up the locations of IP addresses around the world.

Since 2017 they’ve helped thousands of businesses locate their website visitors in real time, down to the city level.

IPData.co has an impressive list of clients, including Disney, Adobe, Comcast, Udacity and Aircall.

This software is incredibly useful for programmers, user experience designers, SEO professionals, etc. – basically anyone involved in marketing and/or your website.

Here, we’ll take a deep dive into how to use location data – and IPData.co in particular – to leverage a more sophisticated site experience.

Use Geolocation Data to Deliver Useful Information to Visitors

Everyone wants a customized experience that shows them the information that is most relevant to them.

Geolocation data allows you to deliver that customized experience in spaces.

Here are some of the most common ways businesses can leverage location data to tailor their users’ site experience:

Show users events, flights, ads, stores or the weather near them in the correct language, time zone, and currency.

Reduce the occurrence of chargebacks or free trial quota abuse by fake spammy accounts.

Protect your business site from abuse in the form of ban circumvention, promotional offer abuse, site scrapers, etc.

Only serve users in states you have a license to. Gate your content by country or continent and other geo-compliance.

You can also tailor users’ ad experience.

For example, let’s say you run ads pointing to your main site – when users visit from the EU, you can automatically redirect them to the EU version of the same site.