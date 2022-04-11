6 Ways Marketers Are Using Interactive Emails To Win More Conversions

Do you use email marketing to engage with your customers?

Are you getting the open rates, response rates, and conversions you expected?

If you remember the emails you received when you created your first email address, you might have noticed that those older emails weren’t much different from the emails you receive today.

While the internet has evolved from static web pages to interactive experiences, email has not.

This is where you can gain a competitive edge.

If you relate to any of the challenges below, we’ll show you how to pivot and beat your competitors with interactive emails.

Common Conversion Challenges For Email Marketers

Email marketing challenges are similar across the board, whether you’re B2B or B2C, or if you sell a product or service.

To make a conversion, email marketers using traditional email marketing in all industries must first find a way to overcome the following challenges:

Will your email arrive in your subscriber’s inbox or spam folder?

Will the subject line of your email entice subscribers to open it?

Will the content of the email convince the subscriber to take action?

If you can get customers most of the way through your funnel, you don’t want them to hit a snag that stops them from converting.

The same can be said for your email funnel.

If you can get subscribers to open your emails, the last thing you want to do is lose them before they convert because:

It took too long for the email link to redirect to your web page.

Your web page graphics and interactive elements took too long to load.

They got distracted by something else on your website.

How Interactive Emails Solve Challenges & Increase Conversions

Interactive AMP emails by Mailmodo remove the need for subscribers to click through to your website, ecommerce store, or another application to complete the call to action for conversion.

By removing this extra step, prospects can convert faster.

With Mailmodo, the call to action can be completed within the subscriber’s inbox.

You don’t have to worry about how the journey from the email to your website will go.