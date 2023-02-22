5 Ways To Drastically Improve The ROI Of Your SEO Strategy

The rules of SEO keep changing, so how do you keep up?

Feel like you barely have enough time to pivot your SEO strategy?

The evolution of search continues to ramp up and bring a new sense of excitement to the world of SEO.

One way to keep up, especially if you’re an SEO professional working in ecommerce, is to uncover and prioritize commercial opportunities.

Wondering which powerful priorities you should complete first?

The key is surprisingly simple: keep the fundamentals at the forefront of your SEO strategy.

Keep an eye on seasonal trends to help plan your content strategy. Identify low-hanging fruit and prioritize efforts based on value. Understand audience intent to better optimize for informational searches. Utilize the changing SERP landscape to identify new opportunities. Pay attention to your Share of Voice vs. competitors.

Let’s dig into exactly how to do each of these steps so you can level up your SEO strategy.

1. Identify Seasonal Keyword Trends

In a time when the world of search is experiencing unprecedented change, it’s helpful to include SEO tactics in your strategy that bring about a sense of predictability.

One great SEO tactic is to identify and plan for seasonal trends.

Most product demand trends experience seasonal peaks and troughs. But are you timing your content appropriately to maximize traffic and sales from these patterns?

Before you create a new content plan, it’s a good idea to take a look at historical search trends first.

Analyzing historical search data for your key products is a great way to predict whether the same trends will occur in the future.

You’ll be safe in the knowledge that your strategy isn’t based on assumptions, and you may find that demand timings are not quite as you’d expect.

How To Identify Seasonal Keyword Search Trends

The best way to successfully adopt seasonal search trend data into your content strategy is to follow this simple process:

Plan: Use historical search trend data to plan your content strategy. Influence: Ensure you have tactics in place to influence customers when the market is less competitive and customers are in the research phase of their buyer’s journey. Peak: Be aware of when your peak is; try to inhabit as much real estate as possible in the SERPs during this time. Repeat: Use trend data to identify whether this is a trend that will occur again next year or whether you can move your focus to other categories.

Example: How To Identify Seasonality In Keyword Trends

Let’s take a look at the example of [menswear] searches in Google US and drill down to the product category: Coats and Jackets, using Pi Datametrics Market Intelligence‘s Historical Revenue Potential from January through December of 2022.

Immediately, we see a surprise – the search and demand for coats and jackets actually begin in June. Your marketing should, too.

Perhaps not what you would expect when summer temperatures are at their peak (it’s certainly surprising to see that there was a similar demand for coats and jackets in August as there was in February).

June is far earlier than when most brands would start merchandising their coats and jacket products.

This creates an opportunity for you to compete in a less competitive and crowded space, both with paid and organic tactics.

Another advantage to ensuring your content is published before the demand peaks is that you’ll be capturing the attention of your future customer during their “research” phase.

So, while customer intent may not be to buy at this time, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to influence them ahead of the purchase decision with retargeting tactics.

2. Find & Capitalize On Low-Hanging Fruit: Medium-Volume Keywords