How to Measure Share of Voice in Multiple Cities

Share of voice is an essential metric to track, whether you’re measuring your own site or reporting to a client.

If a market’s online attention and web traffic were one big pie, consider share of voice as your slice.

The bigger your slice becomes, the smaller everyone else’s slice is as a result.

And if a certain topic is trending or growing in popularity this whole theoretical pie gets bigger, too.

That’s why share of voice may be a better metric to represent SEO performance than, say, the number of keyword positions.

You could get 100 new keywords with top 10 positions but if the keywords are not popular, it won’t translate to a lot of traffic.

Or, you could improve to the top position for three of the most popular keywords in a niche and that would translate to having a nice boost on share of voice, because your site would be seen a lot.

A sound strategy falls somewhere in the middle, targeting keywords with low competition early on to gain some share of voice and eventually working your way up to queries with greater search volume.

Do you need to know how prominent your brand is in more than one city?

Semrush has an easy way you can do this – just set up a Position Tracking project with multiple locations and you can begin to measure your share of voice based on your target keywords.

How Does Semrush Calculate Share of Voice?

In Semrush, Share of Voice is calculated as the percentage of overall estimated traffic going to your site out of the total estimated traffic available to the keywords you’re tracking.

With this metric, the search volume of each keyword and estimated click-through rate of your position on the SERP impact your percentage.

Please note: the Share of Voice feature is available only with a Business subscription to Semrush.