Going International? Here’s What You Need To Know For Your Glocal SEO

You hire professionals to get your keywords translated. Everything works well at home, so direct translation is your bet. That’s a common first mistake, as your foreign audiences don’t just speak another language.

They also use language differently, search differently – maybe even for different things. Or they look for different things in the same products. This is where even your product management comes into play!

In other words: Your future international customers are not only from different countries. The cultural backgrounds of your global audiences are diverse, and their needs may be different. When it comes to content formats, for instance, your international audiences may have preferred styles and possibly even search engines.

This is where glocal SEO comes into play.

What ‘ s G local SEO?

Glocal SEO is a simple idea with an incredibly complex execution. We’re combining the words global and local because executing global SEO requires a unique local SEO strategy for each location. “Global” feels bigger and separate from local SEO, but the truth is that global SEO is made up of many different local SEO campaigns.

There’s a lot to consider when entering a new market, so let’s make sure you don’t miss out on anything!

Local Competitors: A Global Concern For Your Business

Your target audiences may already live in fruitful relationships – with very local vendors you may not ever have heard of. More likely than not, this will be somebody who’s not on your list of global or domestic competition.

It all comes down to a local content gap analysis. Local keyword research is only a part of it – albeit an important one.

Always keep in mind that this doesn’t mean a mere translation of your keywords: Each market needs its own keyword analysis from scratch, as thoroughly as you did for your home market. And with the same – local! – expertise.