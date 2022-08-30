We’ve partnered with Charlie Norledge, Head of SEO Performance at Impression, to learn why forecasting SEO performance is a great approach to winning your stakeholders’ buy-in, especially in an uncertain economic climate.

And how to implement it.

As 2022 rolls on and the ever-present words of “recession,” “inflation,” and “crisis” rear their ugly heads, it’s more important than ever that you show the value of your SEO work.

It can become a difficult conversation when trying to answer the question of “What is SEO bringing?” – especially since SEO isn’t solely focused on driving revenue.

To tackle this question, you can use SEO forecasting, which allows you to estimate the extra traffic your SEO strategy will bring to the site.

In this article, we’ll share how we’ve been approaching forecasting SEO performance using SEOmonitor to provide:

Realistic SEO success targets based on forecasted data.

Calculated targets to hit to achieve your forecast goals.

Tips on how to manage expectations with senior stakeholders.

How To Forecast Your SEO Performance & Win Stakeholders

Forecasting your future SEO performance is as effective as 4 clear steps and can take less than 15 minutes, once your keyword groups are set.

Using SEOmonitor’s keyword forecasting, SEO professionals like you can set up detailed forecasts that use your keyword research and SEOMonitor’s tool to come up with helpful forecasts – just like our team at Impression does it.

Set up your stakeholder-winning presentation with these steps:

Perform Keyword Research: Carry out keyword research that identifies your target keywords for the campaign. Add To SEOmonitor: Add your keywords into SEOmonitor and split them into groups. This gives you flexibility in reporting on additional sessions for certain sections of your site. Generate A Forecast: The forecasting tool automatically calculates the total number of additional sessions you’ll be able to drive using your keyword set, based on how ambitious your target is. Create Your Presentation Document: Once you see how many additional sessions you’re looking to drive, add it to a client-facing document that compares traffic Year-Over-Year. From here, we can forecast extra leads or revenue based on conversation rates.

The final part is a Google Sheet with all the data that you can share with your clients:

SEOmonitor also takes into account other key variables that will influence achieving those ranks, like CTR values, search volumes, seasonality, Year-over-Year search trends, and device split.

Now that I’ve covered Impression’s approach to forecasting, I’ll go through why it’s so important to ensure these are in place over the next 12 months.

Why This Approach Works So Well

SEO forecasting is incredibly powerful when reporting to client stakeholders – both existing and potential.

If you implement this now, you can expect these three key benefits in the coming months:

Improved Stakeholder Communication : You’ll gain the ability to demonstrate the continued investment and value of your SEO work by being able to provide clear, visualized data to senior stakeholders.

: You’ll gain the ability to demonstrate the continued investment and value of your SEO work by being able to provide clear, visualized data to senior stakeholders. Realistic Goal Setting : You’ll be able to align your client’s expectations with what’s achievable through the ability to set realistic goals based on keyword research.

: You’ll be able to align your client’s expectations with what’s achievable through the ability to set realistic goals based on keyword research. Flexible Forecast Scenarios: You’ll have a higher chance of getting buy-in for high-resource SEO tasks such as launching a content hub by forecasting certain keyword groups.

Keep Existing Clients Optimistic

Many businesses will be asking questions about their investment in SEO, especially due to the current cost-of-living crisis and the tough period ahead.

With SEO forecasts in place, your clients and shareholders will be able to see your SEO goals and how many leads/conversions you could drive throughout the next 12 months.

This will help ease your clients’ concerns and clarify what they can expect from their investments.

Review period coming up? Now, you can be ready with an SEO forecast to answer any potential questions.