YouTube Users on iOS Can Now Live Stream Their Screens

Google has updated its YouTube app for iOS with the ability to live stream iPhone or iPad screens.

YouTube utilizes Apple’s ReplayKit API to allow for live streaming of a user’s screen.

Only verified YouTube users with no live streaming restrictions will be able to take advantage of this feature.

While live streaming content on their screen, YouTube users can also use the device’s microphone and front-facing camera to add their own commentary.

Some potential uses for this new feature could include:

Live streaming mobile games, similar to how PC gamers stream on Twitch.

Demonstrating apps.

Giving a demo of the operating system, such as the new features in iOS 11.

Giving a slideshow presentation with apps like Microsoft PowerPoint or Apple’s Keynote.

Showing off artistic abilities in real time with apps for drawing, making music, or editing photos.

YouTube boasts ultra-low latency, so there is virtually no delay between what a user is doing on their screen and what viewers see.

If required, moderators can now be appointed to manage the chat room during a live stream. Alternatively, all comments can be withheld until approved by a moderator.

These features are available now to all accounts with the ability to live stream.