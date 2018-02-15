YouTube Has Stricter Penalties for Channels That Spread “Widespread Harm”

YouTube has stated it will begin issuing stricter penalties, beyond its 3-strike system, when channels publish videos that could cause widespread harm.

Without naming anything specific, YouTube says it has run into an increase of harmful videos which has prompted it to develop stronger deterrents.

”That damage can have real-world consequences not only to users, but also to other creators, leading to missed creative opportunities, lost revenue and serious harm to your livelihoods.”

YouTube already had a long-standing set of community and ad-friendly guidelines that outline what creators can share and what they can monetize. Those guidelines are enforced with a 3-strike system— 3 violations and the channel is terminated.

What YouTube is putting out now is a step beyond what existed previously. These are additional steps the company may take when a channel uploads videos that could cause lasting harm to the community, viewers, and advertisers.

The new penalties are outlined below:

Premium Monetization Programs, Promotion and Content Development Partnerships — Removing a channel from Google Preferred and also suspending, canceling or removing a creator’s YouTube Original.

Monetization and Creator Support Privileges — Suspending a channel's ability to serve ads and earn revenue, and potentially removing a channel from the YouTube Partner Program.

— Suspending a channel’s ability to serve ads and earn revenue, and potentially removing a channel from the YouTube Partner Program. Video Recommendations — Removing a channel’s eligibility to be recommended on YouTube.

If it seems like these additions to Google’s guidelines have been introduced rather quickly, that’s because YouTube is making efforts to streamline its response time and make faster decisions.

It’s expected that these new penalties will be issued only in a rare handful of cases.