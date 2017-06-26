YouTube Reaches Milestone of 1.5 Billion Logged-In Visitors Per Month

YouTube recently shared new statistics at VidCon that show how engagement with the online video platform is rising, especially on mobile.

There are now 1.5 billion logged-in users visiting YouTube every month. That’s a considerably large number, especially when it’s not even taking into account those who visit YouTube while not logged in to their Google account.

Those 1.5 billion logged-in users are spending an average of over 1 hour per day watching YouTube on mobile devices alone. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki compared that number to TV content, where people in some countries watch up to 4 hours per day. With that said, Wojcicki believes there is “lots of room” to get users watching even more YouTube content.

YouTube may even be cutting into peoples’ TV viewing habits already, as the company notes the television screen is currently its fastest growing medium. The number of people watching YouTube on their TV is growing 90% year-over-year. The company neglected to share any new details about its growth on desktop.

For those keeping track of YouTube statistics, the company did announce in 2013 that it reached 1 billion monthly active users. However, that number presumably included all users, whether they were logged in or not.