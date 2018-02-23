YouTube Analytics Demographics Report to Contain Less Data

YouTube content creators will soon notice that their YouTube Analytics demographics report contains less data.

Changes are being made, the company says, to further protect the privacy of viewers. However, not all demographics data is being removed.

Here is a summary of the upcoming changes:

Creators can no longer filter demographics data by YouTube product. Going forward, YouTube, YouTube Kids, and YouTube Gaming will be aggregated.

Creators will no longer be able to see demographics data for private or unlisted videos. Although if an unlisted video is an advertisement then demographics data will still be available in the AdWords for Video reports.

Demographics data may be unavailable for some videos and channels if they have received limited traffic during a selected time period.

YouTube says these changes shouldn’t be a cause for concern for everyone, because the data is only useful if “a meaningful number of people watched your content.”

In other words— unless your videos receive thousands of views it’s unlikely you’ll miss any of the data that’s going away.