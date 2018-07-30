Yext Begins Submitting Local Business Listings to Amazon Alexa

Yext has integrated with Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, giving it the ability to deliver local business listings to users.

Those who use Alexa for voice search will be able to receive the most current information about businesses.

Alexa will now be able to surface information about business locations, contact information, hours of operation, and more.

With data from Yext being submitted directly by the business itself, business owners can be sure that Alexa users are getting accurate information.

According to a recent study, Alexa lags behind competitors when it comes to retrieving local information. Integration with Yext is sure to make Alexa more capable in this area.

Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer of Yext, says in the company’s official announcement:

“Amazon’s innovations have driven consumer adoption of voice search exponentially. As a result, businesses must align their brand content to answer specific questions posed by consumers using natural language. With Yext, they can do just that—so that consumers who rely on Alexa can receive the most up-to-date knowledge about their business when and where it matters.”

Businesses that use Yext to manage their local listings will now find Alexa in the Yext Knowledge Network. Information will sync automatically, making the integration seamless.

With this initial rollout, Amazon Alexa will use Yext-powered data to respond to queries about businesses in the US, UK, Canada Australia, Austria, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, and New Zealand. Expansion to other countries is in the company’s future plans.

Additional resources: