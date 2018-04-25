Advertisement


Angel Niñofranco
Angel Niñofranco SEJ STAFF
Which SEO Skill Do Practitioners Think Is the Most Important? [POLL]

Search engine optimization (SEO) is a combination of science and art.

Like other scientific endeavors, some aspects of SEO can be dealt with systematically (think data analysis and keyword research) and make use of formulas (i.e., search engine algorithms).

Still, artistic attributes – such as creativity and resourcefulness – are also crucial in a few areas of SEO including copywriting, link building, and UX optimization.

Successful SEO professionals often possess the right mix of hard and soft skills which enable them to thrive in an industry that is always evolving.

Aspiring SEO practitioners should focus on learning the fundamentals and developing core SEO skills if they want to find similar success in the field.

We wanted to know which SEO skill experienced practitioners think is the most important, so we asked our Twitter community.

Which SEO Skill Do Practitioners Think Is the Most Important?

Here are the results from this #SEJSurveySays poll question. According to SEJ’s Twitter audience:

  • 42 percent of search marketers view critical thinking as the most important SEO skill a practitioner should possess.
  • 36 percent responded that having analytics skills is essential.
  • 13 percent answered that speaking and writing skills are the top abilities that an SEO pro should have.
  • 9 percent replied that possessing tech and programming skills is paramount.

most-important-seo-skill-poll-results

Here Are a Few Comments from Our Twitter Followers

A few followers explained the reason behind their vote:

Others think all of the choices are equally important.

While some gave their two cents on what they think the most important SEO skill is.

More Insights on Improving Your SEO Skills

Want to know what agency owners are looking for when hiring new SEO practitioners? Read Ryan Jones’ post: Top 8 Skills Every Great SEO Professional Needs to Succeed.

Get up to speed with vital knowledge on how search engine optimization works through SEJ’s basic and advanced SEO guides:

Also, check out the following articles from our SEJ contributors and learn more about how you can develop your SEO skills:

Have Your Say

Which SEO skill do you think is the most important? Tag us on social media to let us know.

Be sure to have your say in the next survey – check out the #SEJSurveySays hashtag on Twitter for future polls and data.

Image Credit

Chart created by Shayne Zalameda

