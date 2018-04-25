Search engine optimization (SEO) is a combination of science and art.

Like other scientific endeavors, some aspects of SEO can be dealt with systematically (think data analysis and keyword research) and make use of formulas (i.e., search engine algorithms).

Still, artistic attributes – such as creativity and resourcefulness – are also crucial in a few areas of SEO including copywriting, link building, and UX optimization.

Successful SEO professionals often possess the right mix of hard and soft skills which enable them to thrive in an industry that is always evolving.

Aspiring SEO practitioners should focus on learning the fundamentals and developing core SEO skills if they want to find similar success in the field.

We wanted to know which SEO skill experienced practitioners think is the most important, so we asked our Twitter community.

Which SEO Skill Do Practitioners Think Is the Most Important?

Here are the results from this #SEJSurveySays poll question. According to SEJ’s Twitter audience:

42 percent of search marketers view critical thinking as the most important SEO skill a practitioner should possess.

as the most important SEO skill a practitioner should possess. 36 percent responded that having analytics skills is essential.

is essential. 13 percent answered that speaking and writing skills are the top abilities that an SEO pro should have.

are the top abilities that an SEO pro should have. 9 percent replied that possessing tech and programming skills is paramount.

Here Are a Few Comments from Our Twitter Followers

A few followers explained the reason behind their vote:

Analytics to see what’s happening.

Critical Thinking to determine what it means.

Tech & Programming to address it.

Speaking & Writing to communicate it all. — TC Success (@TC_Success) April 16, 2018

Analytical skills! SEO is done considering data collected through research. — Preeti (@SorengPreeti) April 16, 2018

I pick critical thinking because analyzing and evaluating of a problem are very important to create right judgement. — Hubert Pablo (@hubeepablo) April 16, 2018

@sejournal Analytics skills as it is crucial to every stage of #SEO from the initial pitching and #KeywordResearch through to reporting. #SEJ #SEJSurveySays — Liam Saunders (@LiamRDSaunders) April 16, 2018

Others think all of the choices are equally important.

All of them! — TheHammondAgency (@whatracheldoes) April 17, 2018

Hard to pick just one … they are all important. — Elmer Boutin (@rehor) April 16, 2018

All of them 🙂 — SEO Mauritius Mauseo (@MAUSEO_seo) April 16, 2018

While some gave their two cents on what they think the most important SEO skill is.

Researching skills are definitely up there.

I don’t need to know everything.

I need to know how to know anything. — Tylor Hermanson (@MyNameIsTylor) April 17, 2018

Integrity – with the aim that, whatever you’re doing, serving up what the user is looking for is always central to your efforts. Oh yeah, and the four things you listed as well, of course. #SEOTalk — Wilson Cooke (@WilsonCooke) April 17, 2018

Level 3 understanding of “how search works”….only few people have this skill. — www.flysocial.in (@sanahkk) April 17, 2018

Conceptual thinking — Heather Akerberg (@HeatherAkerberg) April 17, 2018

Skills in magic. — Jordan Long (@JordanLongSEO) April 16, 2018

Marketing is way more important than any of those other skills. — Jim Cullen (@websensejim) April 16, 2018

Scepticism — Neil Dickson #SEO (@neildicksondm) April 16, 2018

Just writing for me ✍ until the bots start crawling our speech 🗣🤖 — Tom McCallum (@tomccallum) April 19, 2018

Keeping the user in mind at all times! — Jon Sharman (@JonSharman) April 18, 2018

More Insights on Improving Your SEO Skills

Have Your Say

Image Credit

Chart created by Shayne Zalameda