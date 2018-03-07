Advertisement
SEOTools & Analytics
|

Which Project Management Tool Is Best for SEO? [POLL]

  • 49
    READS
Angel Niñofranco
Angel Niñofranco SEJ STAFF
Which Project Management Tool Is Best for SEO? [POLL]

Search engine optimization is a time-consuming and complex process.

It entails the implementation of various tasks going through several stages which are often carried out by different contributors.

To execute an SEO campaign successfully, SEO professionals should be able to keep track of all the project’s moving pieces and make sure nothing falls through the cracks.

This is where a project management tool comes in handy.

With the help of a good project management platform, SEO pros are able to create and delegate tasks among collaborators, manage and set deadlines, communicate and provide feedback, and maintain a smooth workflow – all in a single ecosystem.

We wanted to know which project management tool most SEO pros use to manage their campaigns –  so we asked the Search Engine Journal Twitter community.

Which Project Management Tool Do You Use to Manage SEO?

Here are the results from this #SEJSurveySays poll question.

According to SEJ’s Twitter audience:

  • 41 percent of SEO pros use Trello to manage their SEO projects.
  • 22 percent collaborate with their SEO teams using Asana.
  • 19 percent prefer other project management tools.
  • 18 percent utilize BaseCamp for SEO project management.

project-management-tool-survey

Here Are More Comments From Our Twitter Followers

A few of our Twitter followers also tweeted what other project management tools they use and why they picked them.

Essential SEO Tools to Make Your Life Easier

You don’t have to do your SEO tasks the hard way. There’s a wide range of tools that can help you complete each of your SEO tasks efficiently.

Want to know what other SEO tools can make your life easier?

Check out our new e-book, Essential SEO Tools for Agencies.

In addition to covering top project management tools, we’ve compiled the essential SEO tools to help you with:

  • Technical SEO
  • Link building
  • Keyword research
  • Competitive analysis
  • Rank tracking
  • Reporting
  • And more!

Want more tools? Here are a few great articles from our SEJ contributors:

Have Your Say

Which project management tool do you use to manage your SEO campaigns? Tag us on social media to let us know.

Be sure to have your say in the next survey – check out the #SEJSurveySays hashtag on Twitter for future polls and data.

Image Credits

Chart by Shayne Zalameda

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
Angel Niñofranco

Angel Niñofranco

Editorial Assistant at Search Engine Journal

Angel is the Editorial Assistant for Search Engine Journal. She helps the team in the editorial process and other as-needed ... [Read full bio]

Advertisement