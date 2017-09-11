View/Change What Google Knows About You With Redesigned Dashboard

Google is rolling out a newly redesigned privacy and security dashboard; otherwise known as Google Dashboard.

Google Dashboard will be refreshed with a clean new look, and begin to appear in other areas of an account’s security settings.

Google’s newer tools such as My Account and My Activity will be integrated with Dashboard, so you will see relevant Dashboard settings while reviewing other areas of your account.

Here’s an example of what you can expect to see over the next few days.

When redesigning Dashboard, Google’s number one goal was to improve mobile usability.

It’s also become easier to see which data is being collected by which applications, and the process for downloading data has been improved.

Commitment to Privacy

Google notes that the company remains committed to helping users control their privacy and security; which is evident by the number of tools developed since 2009.

It’s no secret that Google collects data on its users, and Google becoming ever more transparent about the exact data it collects.

Google even gives users the ability to opt-out of sharing certain data, as long as it’s not critical to using the service.

You wouldn’t be able to completely opt-out of sharing location information while using Google Maps, for example.

Though there is a generous amount of information you can choose not to share, some of which you might not even know you’re sharing.

Look for the new Google Dashboard experience coming this week.