Twitter’s ‘Popular Articles’ Shows What Your Connections are Tweeting About

A new addition to Twitter, called ‘Popular Articles,’ will show you the top articles your connections are tweeting about.

Popular Articles can be found by opening the Twitter app and tapping the search tab. On this screen you’ll find sections such as current trending topics, ‘Today’s Moments’ and the new ‘Popular Articles.’

As you can see in the screenshot above, Twitter will show you how many tweets the article has received from people in your network. Occasionally, it will also show who specifically has tweeted the article.

Tapping on one of the popular articles will trigger it to load in Twitter’s in-app browser, so you can go ahead and explore the content without leaving Twitter.

A Twitter spokesperson has confirmed this feature is now rolling out globally to both iOS and Android users.

Popular Articles comes across as another attempt by Twitter to make its network more accessible to new and casual users.

Trying to keep up with interesting content posted on the Twitter timeline is a lot more challenging compared to having the content curated for you.

That’s a good thing for Twitter because it needs more ways to keep new and casual users coming back in order to stay competitive.

Will features like this help improve Twitter’s monthly active user base. We’ll have to wait and see.