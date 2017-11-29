6 Twitter Super Power User Hacks You’ve Never Used Before

Twitter is a powerful tool in any company’s or professional’s arsenal. The platform can help you rocket to success and stand out like the majestic unicorn you know yourself to be. But, you’ll only get out of this world results if you truly know how to release its potential.

Chances are, you aren’t getting everything out of Twitter that you could, and you may even be wasting valuable time (or even losing followers) by performing the wrong actions or focusing on the wrong places.

You might also be missing out if your content isn’t engaging your audience.

To really see what is and isn’t working, you need access to hard data. It also helps to be able to find your older messages, in case you need to access the content of some of the highest performing tweets you’ve ever sent out.

And, luckily, Twitter has you covered…as long as you know where to look. To help you truly become the unicorn user you know yourself to be, here are six Twitter super power hacks you’ve most certainly never used before.

1. Find Your Old Tweets

Maybe you’re feeling a bit nostalgic or simply want to locate some information you sent out in a tweet way back in the day. Regardless of the reason, finding your old tweets doesn’t seem like an intuitive process.

Twitter only shows your last 3,200 tweets in your timeline. So, if you’ve been using the service for just shy of a decade and crossed that threshold, you aren’t going to find your old messages there.

Luckily, you can use advanced search operators to hunt down your old messages.

Want to see how it’s done? Check out the instructions here: How to Find Your Old Tweets

Or just click here to view my first 2 tweets from 2008! (notice the use of the “since” and “until” advanced search operators).

2. Get Your Stats for Any Tweet

While viewing your tweet gives you some basic stats (like the number of comments, retweets, and likes), you might want to dig a bit deeper to find more valuable metrics.

The Tweet Activity view lets you do just that! Just click on the bar graph icon and you’ll be presented with a wealth of information.

Now you can see data about the number of impressions and total engagements, as well as a breakdown of the various engagements, as you can see here.

This lets you learn important details about how your tweet performed and can provide you with valuable insights about how to increase your engagements in the future.

3. Promote Your Tweet for Increased Exposure

You may have noticed a section in the image above that allows you to promote your tweet. This Twitter service allows you to increase the number of impressions, getting your message in front of the eyes of more users.

If you press the Promote Your Tweet button, you’ll be presented with a panel where you can select a target location, choose a spending budget, and an estimated reach if you decide to go forward.

While you don’t need to promote every tweet, investing in the right ones can really pay off. If you want to learn more, check out this article: 6 Big Reasons You Need to Use Twitter Ads

And, if you select your top performing posts, the true unicorns in the bunch, the cost per click can actually be very low. Twitter uses an algorithm to determine the price, and engaging content is rewarded with lower costs.

To find your top performing tweets (and confirm your suspicion that the epic unicorn meme you shared a while back really was solid gold), head over to the Analytics section. Then, select the Tweets tab and click the Top Tweets button.

4. Gain Super Valuable Insights About Your Audience

You know your audience is special, but do you actually know much about who they are?

Another feature in the Analytics section is the ability to view demographic information about the people who read your tweets, including their various interest.

By gaining a deeper understanding of what your audience is into, you can create content that speaks to these areas. This can help you avoid getting stuck in a restrictive niche while still allowing you to cover topics your audience wants to read about.

5. Download ALL the Data!

If you want to take your data offline so you can really analyze the results of your activities, then downloading it is your best option.

This will give you a format that makes research a breeze, so you can figure out what is working (so you can do more of it) and what isn’t (so you can stop doing that).

While in the Analytics section, head to the Tweets tab and click the Export Data button located on the upper right-hand side.

6. Create a Twitter Moment Worth Remembering

Twitter gives you the ability to create “Moments,” a sort of slideshow collection of a set of tweets that makes it easier to tell a more compelling story.

You have to use the desktop version of Twitter to access the Moments feature.

Begin by entering the Moments section (the icon on the upper left that looks like a lightning bolt) and click on the button on the upper right-hand side that says “Create new Moment.”

From there, you can enter a title, a short description, and choose a cover image or video. Make sure your title is captivating, but do try to keep it short.

Then select various tweets to add to the collection. They don’t have to all be your tweets, so you do have some power to create a stunning Moment using a mix of your content and tweets from other accounts that you admire.

Once it’s done, you can share it through a tweet to get the word out.

If you want more information, check out the Moment Twitter created to serve as a guide: Tips & Tricks for Making a Great Moment

This post was originally published on Inc.com

Image Credits

Screenshots taken by author