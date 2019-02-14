Twitter is Testing a New Way to View Users’ Profiles

Twitter is testing a new way to view the profiles of other users in the mobile app without leaving the timeline.
When a Twitter handle is tagged in a tweet, users can tap on it and it will open in a pop-over window.
To get back to the previous screen just slide the pop-over window down.
We’re testing an easier way to check out profiles on iOS without leaving your timeline! Simply tap any @ handle in a Tweet, take a peek, follow, and get right back to it. Let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/dIUFxI2r4C
— Twitter (@Twitter) February 13, 2019
This is a small but useful change as it prevents interruptions to the Twitter browsing experience.
Ordinarily, tapping on a Twitter handle would take you to the user’s profile in a new screen.
That may cause you to lose your place on the screen you were previously viewing.
Losing your place could be especially annoying if you were reading a lengthy Twitter thread, or had been scrolling down for a while.
Personally, there are times when I avoid leaving the screen at all if I’m especially concerned about losing track of what I’m looking at.
So I see this as a welcome addition to the user experience that could ultimately lead to more connections with Twitter users.
The test is rolling out now to users on iOS and Android.
