Twitter is Testing a New Way to View Users’ Profiles

Twitter is testing a new way to view the profiles of other users in the mobile app without leaving the timeline.

When a Twitter handle is tagged in a tweet, users can tap on it and it will open in a pop-over window.

To get back to the previous screen just slide the pop-over window down.

This is a small but useful change as it prevents interruptions to the Twitter browsing experience.

Ordinarily, tapping on a Twitter handle would take you to the user’s profile in a new screen.

That may cause you to lose your place on the screen you were previously viewing.

Losing your place could be especially annoying if you were reading a lengthy Twitter thread, or had been scrolling down for a while.

Personally, there are times when I avoid leaving the screen at all if I’m especially concerned about losing track of what I’m looking at.

So I see this as a welcome addition to the user experience that could ultimately lead to more connections with Twitter users.

The test is rolling out now to users on iOS and Android.

