Twitter is Removing Accounts that Previously Tried to Avoid Suspension

Twitter will soon be removing accounts belonging to individuals who have managed to avoid a prior suspension.

In addition, Twitter will be suspending accounts that were previously suspended for abusive behavior.

These actions will be permanent, as Twitter says the accounts in question will not be allowed to continue using the service.

The company issued the following announcement this week:

“This week, we are suspending accounts for attempting to evade an account suspension. These accounts were previously suspended for abusive behavior or evading a previous suspension, and are not allowed to continue using Twitter.”

That’s the extent of the information Twitter has provided on the matter. So it’s unclear exactly how many accounts will be affected.

Moreover, it’s not clear how Twitter identified the accounts that will soon be banned.

Evading a suspension means a user who was banned created a new account with a new email address and resumed tweeting.

Twitter wasn’t specific on the methods its using to find these accounts, though it did mention some accounts may end up getting banned in error.

We will continue this work in the coming weeks as we identify others who are attempting to Tweet following an account suspension. If you believe your account has been suspended in error, please let us know.https://t.co/RUWvNoQt2G — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 14, 2018

This marks yet another purging of accounts from Twitter in under two months.

A little over a month ago the company announced it was locking suspicious accounts and removing them from follower accounts.

As a result, some accounts lost a significant number of followers.

Twitter did mention it would be increasing how frequently it removes accounts in an effort to increase trust and transparency in the service.

So this may not be the last significant Twitter purge we end up seeing.