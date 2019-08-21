Advertisement

Twitter Introduces More Flexible Bidding Options for Video Ads

Twitter is giving advertisers the option to bid on the first 6 seconds of a video ad view.

Advertisers will still have the security of transacting on a longer view, while still providing an optimal short-form video experience.

With the new 6-second video bid unit, advertisers will be charged only if their ad is viewed for 6 seconds, with pixels at 50% in view.

Twitter says this bid unit is ideal for advertisers who care about the completed view metric, but are ready embrace short-form content optimized for in-feed viewing.

Six-second video bid units are rolling out globally to the following types of ads:

  • Promoted Video
  • In-stream Video Sponsorships
  • In-stream Video Ads for assets 15 seconds or less in length

Twitter cites a recent company-sponsored study that determined short videos with no sound and clear branding drive better ad recall and message association:

“A recent Twitter-sponsored study by EyeSee determined short-form (under six seconds), sound-off videos with clear branding drive significantly better ad recall and message association on mobile than linear TVC style videos. Optimal video creative and viewing experiences drive brand lift and sales. After all, when was the last time you enjoyed sitting through a minute-long ad on your phone? Never? Us, too.”

Twitter is a platform where views are not forced on users, so video consumption tends to be shorter on average. This presents a unique challenge to advertisers as the need to grip viewers immediately has never been greater.

Those who can rise above the challenge are the ones who will continue to thrive with Twitter advertising.

