Twitter to Display News Articles More Prominently

Twitter is going to start displaying more links shared by those in your network in the home timeline.

In addition, Twitter will group together multiple tweets that mention the same link.

This will look similar to how Facebook displays links that several of your friends have shared.

Twitter’s move to display news articles more prominently continues its push toward being a destination for real-time news updates.

Twitter is clearly trying to differentiate itself from other social networking apps. In fact, the App Store stopped listing it in the social networking category in 2016. It has since been listed in the news category.

A Twitter spokesperson has confirmed to Buzzfeed that this feature has rolled out to all users — including those on Android, iOS, and web browsers.