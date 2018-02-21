Twitter Cracks Down on Automation and Use of Multiple Accounts

Twitter has new rules in place to prevent applications and services from utilizing automation for the purposes of posting spam.

In addition, Twitter is also making changes to its API which will limit users’ ability perform coordinated actions across multiple accounts.

These new guidelines are being put in place, Twitter says, to “stay ahead of malicious activity targeting the crucial conversations taking place on Twitter.”

Here is a look at the specific policies being put in place:

An application or service must not permit users to simultaneously post identical or substantially similar content to multiple accounts.

An application or service must not permit users to simultaneously perform actions such as Likes, Retweets, or follows from multiple accounts.

An application or service must not permit users to use of any form of automation (including scheduling) to post identical or substantially similar content, or to perform actions such as Likes or Retweets, across multiple accounts.

Users of TweetDeck will no longer be able to select multiple accounts through which to perform an action such as Tweeting, Retweeting, liking, or following.

Changes to comply with these policies must be put in place by March 23, 2018. Otherwise the application or service may be suspended.