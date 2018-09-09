See Your Competitors Analytics Now
ADVERTISEMENT
NewsSocial Media
|

Twitter Adds Audio-Only Live Broadcasting

  • 229
    SHARES
  • 116
    READS
Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF
Twitter Adds Audio-Only Live Broadcasting
Matt Southern
STAFF
Matt Southern
  • 116
    READS

Twitter has launched a new feature that gives users the ability to create audio-only live streams.

This new feature was confirmed via a tweet in which the company announced:

“Sometimes you just want to talk, without being on camera. We’re launching audio-only broadcasting, so your followers can hear, but not see you.”

Audio-only broadcasting is now available through an update to Twitter’s iOS app. It’s also available on the Periscope app.

Starting an audio-only broadcast is just like starting a regular live broadcast on Twitter.

Simply tap the “Live” button, and then there will be an option to broadcast audio only.

Although this feature is only available on iOS, for the time being, Twitter users on any device will be able to listen to the broadcasts.

Once a live broadcast is finished it will remain available to listen to afterward.

As a primarily text-based platform, Twitter feels particularly well-suited for live audio broadcasts. More so than platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Breaking news reporters, for example, can provide live audio updates without having to provide accompanying video.

It may also prove to be a useful way to share updates longer than 280 characters without having to publish multiple tweets.

Audio-only broadcasts retain all the same reporting insights of regular live broadcasts.

Users will be able to view stats such as numbers of live viewers, replay viewers, average listening time, and more.

Listeners will be able to interact with a live audio-only broadcast with likes and comments, just as they would with a live video broadcast.

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our weekly newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

Advertisement