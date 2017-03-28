Twitter to Offer Paid Version of Tweetdeck?

Twitter is considering offering a paid version of Tweetdeck. The premium version would be geared toward marketers, brands, and other power users.

The image above is a mockup of what the paid version of Tweetdeck could look like.

Although Twitter hasn’t built the product yet, the Verge reported, it is surveying users to gauge interest about potential features and pricing.

Tweetdeck as it exists today will continue to be free. Any new features would appear only in the paid version, if it happens.

A paid version of Tweetdeck could provide marketers with analytics on top performing tweets, trending topics, and other alerts.

Here’s what Twitter said in the survey about the paid version of Tweetdeck:

Twitter is considering offering an advanced TweetDeck experience, with more powerful tools to help marketers, journalists, professionals, and others in our community find out what is happening in the world quicker, to gain more insights, and see the broadest range of what people are saying on Twitter. Whether you use Twitter for work or just want to be more informed on the latest news, sports, entertainment, political viewpoints, and information in today’s world, this advanced TweetDeck experience will be designed to help you get even more out of Twitter. This premium tool set will provide valuable viewing, posting, and signaling tools like alerts, trends and activity analysis, advanced analytics, and composing and posting tools all in one customizable dashboard. It will be designed to make it easier than ever to keep up with multiple interests, grow your audience, and see even more great content and information in real-time. It would also offer extra features such as advanced audience insights & analytics, tools to monitor multiple timelines from multiple accounts and from multiple devices, including mobile, all in an ad-free experience.”

Twitter asked those who participated in the survey to indicate their interest in such a tool in one of five ways, from very likely to very unlikely.

Twitter also mentions several potential Tweetdeck features in the survey, such as:

Access to pre-populated lists of users and influencers by interest topic

Advanced custom trend analysis and alerting tools

Advanced publishing features (e.g., scheduling, collaboration, drafting, etc.)

Exclusive news/alerts summaries personalized for you

The ability to manage multiple Twitter accounts

Cross posting to other social media platforms

Analysis tools for understanding topics or conversations on Twitter

Exclusive priority customer support

Additional account activity details (e.g., influence scores, account unfollows, or ability to see who is looking at your profile page)

Enhanced tools for managing and creating custom audience lists (e.g., by interest, customer, or region, etc.)

There are definitely some potentially useful and intriguing features in there for marketers. For now we’ll just have to wait and see if it gets built, what it has to offer, and how much it will cost.

Image Credit: Twitter