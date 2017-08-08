How to Get Your Top Competitor’s Keyword Structure

This post was sponsored by Topvisor.

Every successful online business begins with a strong SEO campaign. Every strong SEO campaign begins with a winning keyword structure.

SEO experts know that building a working keyword structure is always a challenge.

First, you search for keyword ideas. With automated tools and apps, proven methods, guides, and recommendations, keyword research is now a less tedious task than it was in the past.

After mastering keyword research, you need to smartly spread your collected keywords across your webpages. This part can be tricky. Even powerful keywords don’t work for you if you put them in the wrong place. SEOs spend tons of time testing and researching keyword behavior.

Finally, comes the testing phase. By trial and error, you’ll get a working keyword structure.

This takes too long.

What if you could get a tested, proven, and crystallized keyword structure before adding it to your website?

Luckily, this is possible.

Your competitors have already managed to build a keyword structure and reach the top of the search results. Nothing is stopping you from doing the same! Your SEO fate rests entirely in your hands.

Why would you spend hours manually researching their keyword structure when you could simply use an effective automated solution that turns this job into a piece of cake?

Meet the free Topvisor grouping tool.

How Does Topvisor Keyword Grouper Work?

Keyword grouping by page relevance spreads keywords across website pages exactly as they rank and display in the applied search engine and location. The algorithm is based on the relevant pages.

A relevant page is a page of a target website that appears in the search results for a specific keyword. The keyword grouper groups out a keyword pool by matching keywords with the relevant pages. As the result, you get a comprehensive keyword structure based on page relevance.

1. Getting Started with the Topvisor Platform

Topvisor is a multi-feature platform that includes much more than just a keyword grouper. To get started, create your first project. Enter a competitor’s URL as a project URL.

2. Keyword Research

If you don’t have a pool of keywords already, it’s high time you get it. You can use your favorite tools or try paid and free Topvisor tools. On the Keywords page, you may try Keyword research tool, Keyword suggestions tool, or a free Magnet tool to pool keyword ideas.

It’s highly recommended to do a bit of a manual research. Look through competitor’s web pages, analyzing text and titles. It can take some time, but it’s worth it.

3. Filter by Search Volume

One of the most efficient ways to check if a keyword will work for your website is to get its search volume. You can run a Search Volume tool on the Keywords page. In a couple of minutes, the tool will pull data for you.

Leave only powerful keywords. Move weak keywords to Trash.

4. Track Keyword Rankings

To provide you with a comprehensive keyword structure, Topvisor keyword grouper needs a list of relevant pages. To get them, move to the Keywords dynamics page and run an instant keyword check.

Topvisor Rank Tracker will match keywords with the competitor’s website relevant pages that show up in the search results and pull a rank for each page. It takes 5 minutes or less.

If a website doesn’t show in the search results or shows beyond the set tracking depth, the tool won’t be able to match a relevant page to a keyword. The maximum Google rank tracking depth in Topvisor is 1,000.

5. Grouping Keywords by Relevance

This is where the magic happens.

Get back to the Keywords page and run the Keyword Grouper. The tool will move the keywords that have common relevant URLs into separate groups. The process is instant. It takes a couple of seconds before you get your keyword structure.

Keywords that don’t have a matching relevant URL will be moved into a separate group named ‘No relevant URL’. Keywords excluded from the ranking report on the previous step are moved to the ‘Not tracked’ group.

6. Adopting Keyword Structure

With the help of keyword tools, you can get a complete keyword structure and save a lot of time. Analyze the results you received and decide which keywords are the best for your business.

Remember that keywords work well only in high-quality content. Make sure that your website is user friendly and provides practical information for your clients.

Summary

By trusting proven automated algorithms you can save both money and time.

What’s more, tools exclude a chance of human mistake. This means that you won’t have to spend hours testing your results.

The best way to get a perfect working keyword structure is to combine algorithms with your own expertise and creativity.

You can try Topvisor for free now.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Image by Topvisor. Used with permission.

In-post images: Images by Topvisor. Used with permission.