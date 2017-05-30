The Amazing SEO Benefits of Discovering Your “Hidden Ranks”

This post was sponsored by Pro Rank Tracker.

Any website that’s had SEO work done has potentially hundreds or even thousands of undiscovered hidden ranked keywords lurking in the top 100 positions of search engines. Hidden ranks are one of the biggest SEO treasure troves that unfortunately are neglected by website owners and SEO experts, often due to low awareness of the subject. So, what can you do about it? Read on.

First Off, What Are These So-called “Hidden Ranks”?

Hidden ranks are essentially keywords that are ranking in at least the top 100 positions in a search engine for your website that you are NOT aware of. They are keywords you didn’t promote directly, but they could bring quality organic traffic.

Since they fly under your radar (because you are not actively searching for them), all that traffic potential goes unfulfilled. Believe it or not, some of these low-ranked keywords can already account for some organic traffic trickling to your website, unbeknownst to you. It’s pure organic traffic that should be boosted and cultivated — traffic that you deserve and have earned.

How Do Hidden Ranks Come to Be?

Some of you already know this, but this is actually just a natural side effect and positive outcome of a typical organic ranking process of search engines. As you run an organic SEO campaign to promote your targeted keywords, other related keywords are positively influenced as a result, and they also float upwards in the search engine ranking algorithm stream and reach the top 100 or even top 50 shores.

Example: You directly promoted the keyword “cake decorations” for a local cake-decorating website in Denver, Colorado. Depending on the content strategy you used, a keyword such as “birthday cake decorations” might be positively influenced as well and get ranked, even though it wasn’t directly promoted.

Another aspect of this phenomenon is that the keywords you promoted directly for Google could reach the top 10 ranking positions on desktop devices, and as a result, these keywords might also rank top 50 for Google mobile, Google local ranks, and even Yahoo! and Bing. But again, since you are not actively searching for hidden ranks, you might only be aware of part of the picture.

Regrettably, this is as far as these keywords will go if you don’t start promoting them directly.

So, how do you discover them?

Well, there are three ways: Either you start arbitrarily and painstakingly searching for them manually on search engines yourself (this is a fairly annoying task, since you don’t actually know what to even look for), you can stumble upon them by sheer chance, or you can use Pro Rank Tracker’s designated Ranking Discovery Tool specially designed for this purpose!

What Is This Ranking Discovery Tool, and How Does It Work?

This tool comes FREE with PRT’s SERP tracker, and operating it is easy — any URL you track with PRT can be put into the tool, then any top 100 ranked keywords on record for that URL will be revealed before you, instantly. The tool, in a way, reverse engineers the search process and will only become better as search engines evolve.

What can you do once you’ve discovered all these keywords? Simple — promote them to top 10 positions! As these keywords are already in the game, it will be much easier than promoting them from scratch, and the additional organic traffic your website will receive will be well worth the extra effort.

A few more SEO-centered applications to this tool:

Bring value and insight to future clients. If you are meeting a potential client whose website already has some presence on search engines, use the tool to see what keywords are ranked top 100 for that website. Show them what keywords are already ranked and which ones can rank even higher.

Of course, these are just a few of the possibilities. All the potential applications and strategies are still waiting to be discovered! It’s all up to you. Give this tool a spin, and see for yourself what keywords you can discover for any website.

