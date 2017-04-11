10 Important Social Media Updates You May Have Missed

What’s the latest in the social media world? Here are 10 social media updates you may have missed in March from Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter, and YouTube.

Facebook

Facebook’s tool to combat fake news is here. The social network is adding a red warning sign whenever users share disputed content. The disputed content alert appears directly below the link to the story.

Learn More: Facebook Adds Disputed Alert to Fight Fake News

Facebook’s algorithm is now rewarding posts that get more Reactions — whether it’s Love, Haha, Wow, Sad, or Angry — with more visibility in users’ News Feeds. Getting more Reactions (all five are weighted equally) will give your content a slight edge in the News Feed rankings.

Learn More: Facebook Reactions Now More Important Than Likes

LinkedIn

New photo editing tools are now available in LinkedIn’s mobile app. After you upload your photo, you can zoom in on your face and crop it to your liking. Then you can choose to manually adjust the color settings or apply one of LinkedIn’s six new photo filters.

Learn More: LinkedIn Adds 6 New Profile Picture Filters

Pinterest

Pinterest recently began rolling out a new feature to their existing advertising options, Search Ads. It goes without saying that Google has had a multitude of success with search advertising, and now the social platform for Pinners is joining the group as well.

Learn More: How to Leverage Pinterest’s Expanded Search Ads

Pinterest is bringing visual search to its Chrome browser extension. The new feature lets you search for images anywhere you go online. You never have to type in a search query or visit Pinterest to do it.

Learn More: Visual Search Comes to Pinterest Browser Extension

Twitter

Twitter made big changes to tweet replies. Whenever you reply to an individual or a group of Twitter users, the user names of those people won’t subtract from your tweet’s 140 character count. Twitter also changed the appearance of replies.

Learn More: Twitter Unveils a New Look for Replies

Twitter introduced some new features that will let you filter out more notifications and content you don’t want to see. When Twitter identifies an account engaging in abusive behavior, the platform will limit them so only their followers can see their tweets.

Learn More: Twitter Adds New Filters to Mute Content, Notifications

Twitter is considering offering a paid version of Tweetdeck. The premium version would be geared toward marketers, brands, and other power users. Twitter is surveying users to gauge interest about potential features and pricing.

Learn More: Twitter to Offer Paid Version of Tweetdeck?

YouTube

Facebook native videos get more shares and interactions than YouTube videos and other video formats, according to a new study. Social analytics provider Quintly analyzed 167,000 Facebook profiles and 6.2 million posts from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2016. Quintly looked at pages with less than 1,000 followers to more than 10 million.

Learn More: YouTube Videos Losing to Facebook Native Videos

As of May 2, you will no longer be able to add new YouTube annotations to your videos or edit existing annotations. If you have any existing annotations, they will continue to be shown to people who watch videos on a desktop device. You’ll also be able to delete annotations if desired.

Learn More: YouTube Discontinues Annotations Editor

