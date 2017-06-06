9 Social Media Stories You Might Have Missed in May

May was a relatively light month in terms of new rollouts from our favorite social media dashboards.

Luckily, SEJ’s writers filled in the gaps with some great content on how to take your social media strategy to the next level.

Here are some of the latest updates in social media along with those tips and tricks.

General

Whether you’re building a brand on social media, marketing a business event, or campaigning for a cause, you’re fighting everyone else for space — not just your immediate competitors. In today’s market, social media noise is a serious problem, hindering a company’s reach on the powerful marketing medium.

What’s more, today’s audience is constantly interrupted and have begun to show signs of ad aversion. SEJ writer Jessica Davis shares six organic strategies that will help you beat the social media noise.

Learn More: How You Can Rise Above the Social Media Noise

Facebook

Whether you’re in pursuit of new customers or trying to win back old customers, you’re almost always operating in a competitive space. This means you can’t rely on the same tired ad copy to break through the noise and resonate with your target market.

Deirdre Kelly lays out 10 ideas for refreshing your Facebook ad copy to stand out from the crowd.

Learn More: 10 Simple Ideas to Improve Your Tired Facebook Ad Copy

Facebook is rolling out support for AMP as part of its open source Instant Articles software development kit. The company’s new SDK will have an extension that allows publishers to create content in the Instant Articles, AMP, and Apple News format.

Facebook’s SDK will work by building AMP and Apple News pages with the same markup used to build Instant Articles. In addition, it will include the unique customization options offered by each publishing format.

Learn More: Google’s AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) Gains Support From Facebook

Facebook introduced its Ad Relevance Score in 2015, but many advertisers still struggle to understand it, or how to fix it if it’s struggling. If you’re one of those advertisers, read on.

SEJ writer Susan Wenograd outlines everything you need to know about Facebook Ad Relevance Score.

Learn More: Everything You Need to Know About Facebook Ad Relevance Score

Instagram

Do you feel like your Instagram strategy could use a refresh? Even if you’re happy with the results you’re seeing from your Instagram campaign, there’s always room for improvement.

SEJ writer Nathan Chan shares four Instagram marketing ideas to spruce up your feed and create an Instagram marketing strategy that connects, converts, and builds your brand. These tips will help your Instagram feed look better, drive higher engagement, and grow your followers.

Learn More: 4 Instagram Marketing Ideas for Higher Engagement & More Followers

Snapchat

Snapchat added the ability to create custom stories limited to specific friends, or to direct contacts and their friends within a geofenced area. These new custom stories otherwise operate just like regular Snapchat Stories but will disappear entirely if no one within the group adds any updates for 24 hours.

The custom Story feature is a good fit for special occasions, like birthdays or weddings, and can be set up either as a way to share across distances or as a means for getting people actually located in the same spot contributing to the same group Snap pool.

Learn More: Snapchat Now Lets you Create Custom Stories for Groups of Friends and Family

Twitter

Twitter introduced an updated privacy policy that has users worried about how their private information is being tracked, stored, and used. In the policy, the micro-blogging platform announced its plans to discontinue a privacy preference it previously honored, store your cookies for a longer period, and change how Twitter shares your private data.

Learn More: Twitter Changed Their Privacy Policy, So Update Your Settings

Twitter is expanding its emoji lineup to include “all the new emoji” (aka Emoji 5.0), designer Bryan Haggerty announced. With the update, Twitter users will have access to more inclusive emoji options for gender and skin tones. Fittingly for Twitter, the update also includes some of the sassiest icons that exist: the raised eyebrow, the hand giggling emoji, and — my personal favorite — the shush emoji.

Learn More: Twitter Gets the Magnificent Trio of Sass-Filled Emoji

Quora

Quora is a Q&A site where anyone can ask a question and get answers. Some Google and Bing searches show Quora’s answers in the first search position. Quora is always growing and gaining more authority.

SEJ writer Will Robins explains why Quora is worth paying attention to, how you can use it to drive traffic to your site, build your authority on topics, and even get some SEO benefits.

Learn More: What is Quora and Why Should You Care?

Image Credits

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita