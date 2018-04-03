Snapchat Now Offers Group Video Chats

Snapchat is rolling out an update that will allow up to 16 people to join a group video chat.

To start a group video chat, first start a regular group chat. Then, while in the group chat, tap the video camera icon to initiate a video call.

Members of the group chat will all receive invitations to join. So if you receive an invitation you need not worry about sharing video without intending to.

Users can join group video chats in a variety of ways. They can join with a Snapchat lens active, join with just their voice, or continue to send text-based messages while others are chatting on video.

A video chat can support up to 32 people if users opt to share only their voice.

This update will be rolled out to everyone worldwide this week.