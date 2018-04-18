Snapchat Integrates Shopping Ads Into AR Lenses

Snapchat is giving advertisers the ability to sell products with custom augmented reality (AR) lenses, which users can add to selfie photos and videos.

Shoppable AR lenses are currently being piloted by four different brands, including Adidas, Clairol, STX movie studio, and the developer of Candy Crush.

When Snapchat users add shoppable AR lenses to their photos and videos, a button will appear that can lead to either an app install page, a product page, or a URL of the advertiser’s choice.

When a user taps on the “Shop Now” button they are seamlessly directed to a product page without leaving the app.

Snapchat’s shoppable AR lenses are sold through its self-serve automated ad platform via a bidding process which starts at $100 per day. Shoppable lenses will not cost any extra compared to Snapchat’s existing ad products.

These ads could be particularly effective at pushing products and apps toward a younger demographic. Peter Sellis, Snap’s director of revenue product, says more than half of the 13-to-34-year-old US population uses a Snapchat AR lens each week on average.

Across all demographics, Snapchat lenses are used by 70 million people on a daily basis.